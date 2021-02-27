Global CBD Beverages Market Witnesses Fast Growth with CAGR of 26.3% – QYResearch Report

Cannabidiol (CBD) is an ingredient found in cannabis family plants, both marijuana and hemp. Hemp is produced legally and in commercial quantities in many parts of the world, including the United States, Australia, Canada and the UK. To many, CBD is thought to contain most of the health benefits of medical cannabis. CBD has been sought after for many who suffer cancer and other diseases. CBD beverages are not just used to help with medical issues, but also as a dietary supplement among other applications. Market competition is intense. Canopy Growth Corporation, American Premium Water, Heineken, etc. are the leaders of the industry. Canopy Growth Corporation keep the largest company, accounted for 51.12% market share in 2019. The global CBD Beverages market size is projected to reach US$ 256.5 million by 2027, from US$ 63 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 26.3% during 2021-2027.

In terms of production side, this report researches the CBD Beverages production capacity, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share by manufacturers, regions (or countries) and by Type. In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of CBD Beverages by regions (countries) and by Application. The global CBD Beverages market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies. Buyers of the report will have access to verified market figures, including global market size in terms of revenue and volume. As part of production analysis, the authors of the report have provided reliable estimations and calculations for global revenue and volume by Type segment of the global CBD Beverages market. These figures have been provided in terms of both revenue and volume for the period 2016-2027. Additionally, the report provides accurate figures for production by region in terms of revenue as well as volume for the same period. The report also includes production capacity statistics for the same period. Geographic Segmentation The report offers exhaustive assessment of different region-wise CBD Beverages markets such as North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Key regions covered in the report are

U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E For the period 2016-2027, the report provides country-wise revenue and volume sales analysis and region-wise revenue and volume analysis of the global CBD Beverages market. For the period 2016-2021, it provides sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of different regional markets by each application as well as type segment in terms of volume. Manufacturers The report includes comprehensive company profiling of leading and emerging companies competing in the global CBD Beverages market. It provides a detailed list of players operating at a global level. The players have been listed according to the type of products they offer in the global CBD Beverages market and other factors. As part of the company profiling, the analysts authoring the report has provided the market entry year of each player considered for the research study. The report also offers extensive price, volume sales, and revenue analysis by the manufacturer at the global level for the period 2016-2021. By Type and Application Segments The report includes a detailed analysis of leading and type and sales channel segments of the global CBD Beverages market. All of the segments covered in the report are broadly analyzed based on some deciding factors. The segmental analysis section of the report offers revenue sales analysis and forecast of the global CBD Beverages market by each type segment for the period 2016-2027. It also offers volume sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of the global CBD Beverages market by each type segment for the same period. Also, it provides volume sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of the global CBD Beverages market by each sales channel segment for the same period. This report includes the following manufacturers:, Canopy Growth Corporation, American Premium Water, Heineken, Sprig, Phivida Holdings, Love Hemp Water, HYBT, Alkaline Water Company, Molson Coors Brewing

Market Segment by Type

, Pharmaceutical Grade, Food Grade Market Segment by Sales Channel, Offline Channel, Online Channel Research Methodology To compile the detailed study of the global CBD Beverages market, a robust research methodology has been adopted that aids in determining the key insights and also evaluates the growth prospects of the CBD Beverages market. QY Research analysts have conducted in-depth primary and secondary research to obtain crucial insights into the CBD Beverages market. To carry out secondary research, the analysts have collected the information through company annual reports, journals, company press releases, and paid databases that were referred to gain and identify better opportunities in the global market.

