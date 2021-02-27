Global Green Powder Market Valued US$ 288.4 Million $ in 2027 – QYResearch Report

Greens powders are dietary supplements that you can mix into water and other liquids. They typically have a green hue and can taste a bit grassy. Natural sugar substitutes are often added to improve flavor. Greens powders generally contain 25–40 or more different ingredients, which vary by brand. The industry’s leading producers, Nested Naturals, Purely Inspired, Athletic Greens, Amazing Grass (Glanbia) and Organifi, accounted for 7.14%, 3.10%, 6.81%, 5.47% and 8.37% of revenue in 2019. The global Green Powder market size is projected to reach US$ 597.4 million by 2027, from US$ 288.4 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 12.9% during 2021-2027.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Green Powder production capacity, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share by manufacturers, regions (or countries) and by Type. In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Green Powder by regions (countries) and by Application. The global Green Powder market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies. Buyers of the report will have access to verified market figures, including global market size in terms of revenue and volume. As part of production analysis, the authors of the report have provided reliable estimations and calculations for global revenue and volume by Type segment of the global Green Powder market. These figures have been provided in terms of both revenue and volume for the period 2016-2027. Additionally, the report provides accurate figures for production by region in terms of revenue as well as volume for the same period. The report also includes production capacity statistics for the same period. Geographic Segmentation The report offers exhaustive assessment of different region-wise Green Powder markets such as North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and China, etc.

Key regions covered in the report are

U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E For the period 2016-2027, the report provides country-wise revenue and volume sales analysis and region-wise revenue and volume analysis of the global Green Powder market. For the period 2016-2021, it provides sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of different regional markets by each application as well as type segment in terms of volume. Manufacturers The report includes comprehensive company profiling of leading and emerging companies competing in the global Green Powder market. It provides a detailed list of players operating at a global level. The players have been listed according to the type of products they offer in the global Green Powder market and other factors. As part of the company profiling, the analysts authoring the report has provided the market entry year of each player considered for the research study. The report also offers extensive price, volume sales, and revenue analysis by the manufacturer at the global level for the period 2016-2021. By Type and Application Segments The report includes a detailed analysis of leading and type and application segments of the global Green Powder market. All of the segments covered in the report are broadly analyzed based on some deciding factors. The segmental analysis section of the report offers revenue sales analysis and forecast of the global Green Powder market by each type segment for the period 2016-2027. It also offers volume sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of the global Green Powder market by each type segment for the same period. Also, it provides volume sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of the global Green Powder market by each application segment for the same period. This report includes the following manufacturers:, Nested Naturals, Purely Inspired, Athletic Greens, Amazing Grass, Organifi, Vibrant Health, Vega (Danone), Greens First, MacroLife Naturals, Naturo Sciences, Garden of Life, Vital

Market Segment by Type

, Marine Sources Type, Grasses Sourced Type, Fermented Greens Type, Others Market Segment by Application, Supermarkets or Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Independent Retailers, Online Sales, Others Research Methodology To compile the detailed study of the global Green Powder market, a robust research methodology has been adopted that aids in determining the key insights and also evaluates the growth prospects of the Green Powder market. QY Research analysts have conducted in-depth primary and secondary research to obtain crucial insights into the Green Powder market. To carry out secondary research, the analysts have collected the information through company annual reports, journals, company press releases, and paid databases that were referred to gain and identify better opportunities in the global market.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Green Powder Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Marine Sources Type

1.2.3 Grasses Sourced Type

1.2.4 Fermented Greens Type

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Green Powder Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Supermarkets or Hypermarkets

1.3.3 Convenience Stores

1.3.4 Independent Retailers

1.3.5 Online Sales

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Green Powder Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Green Powder Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Green Powder Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Green Powder Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Green Powder Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Green Powder Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Green Powder Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Green Powder Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Green Powder Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Green Powder Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Green Powder Industry Trends

2.5.1 Green Powder Market Trends

2.5.2 Green Powder Market Drivers

2.5.3 Green Powder Market Challenges

2.5.4 Green Powder Market Restraints 3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Green Powder Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Green Powder Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Green Powder Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Green Powder Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Green Powder by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Green Powder Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Green Powder Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Green Powder Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Green Powder Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Green Powder as of 2020)

3.4 Global Green Powder Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Green Powder Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Green Powder Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Green Powder Product Offered 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Green Powder Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Green Powder Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Green Powder Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Green Powder Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Green Powder Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Green Powder Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Green Powder Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Green Powder Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Green Powder Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Global Green Powder Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Green Powder Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Green Powder Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Green Powder Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.4 Green Powder Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Green Powder Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Green Powder Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Green Powder Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.4 Green Powder Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Green Powder Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Green Powder Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Green Powder Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Green Powder Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Green Powder Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Green Powder Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Green Powder Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Green Powder Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Green Powder Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Green Powder Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Green Powder Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Green Powder Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Green Powder Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Green Powder Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Green Powder Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Green Powder Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Green Powder Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Green Powder Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Green Powder Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Green Powder Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Green Powder Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Green Powder Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Green Powder Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Green Powder Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Green Powder Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Green Powder Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Green Powder Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Green Powder Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Green Powder Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Green Powder Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Green Powder Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Green Powder Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Green Powder Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Green Powder Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Green Powder Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Green Powder Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Green Powder Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Green Powder Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Green Powder Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Green Powder Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Green Powder Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Green Powder Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Green Powder Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Green Powder Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Green Powder Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Green Powder Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Green Powder Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Green Powder Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina 10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Green Powder Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Green Powder Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Green Powder Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Green Powder Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Green Powder Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Green Powder Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Green Powder Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Green Powder Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Green Powder Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Green Powder Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Green Powder Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Green Powder Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 U.A.E 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Nested Naturals

11.1.1 Nested Naturals Corporation Information

11.1.2 Nested Naturals Overview

11.1.3 Nested Naturals Green Powder Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Nested Naturals Green Powder Products and Services

11.1.5 Nested Naturals Green Powder SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Nested Naturals Recent Developments

11.2 Purely Inspired

11.2.1 Purely Inspired Corporation Information

11.2.2 Purely Inspired Overview

11.2.3 Purely Inspired Green Powder Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Purely Inspired Green Powder Products and Services

11.2.5 Purely Inspired Green Powder SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Purely Inspired Recent Developments

11.3 Athletic Greens

11.3.1 Athletic Greens Corporation Information

11.3.2 Athletic Greens Overview

11.3.3 Athletic Greens Green Powder Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Athletic Greens Green Powder Products and Services

11.3.5 Athletic Greens Green Powder SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Athletic Greens Recent Developments

11.4 Amazing Grass

11.4.1 Amazing Grass Corporation Information

11.4.2 Amazing Grass Overview

11.4.3 Amazing Grass Green Powder Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Amazing Grass Green Powder Products and Services

11.4.5 Amazing Grass Green Powder SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Amazing Grass Recent Developments

11.5 Organifi

11.5.1 Organifi Corporation Information

11.5.2 Organifi Overview

11.5.3 Organifi Green Powder Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Organifi Green Powder Products and Services

11.5.5 Organifi Green Powder SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Organifi Recent Developments

11.6 Vibrant Health

11.6.1 Vibrant Health Corporation Information

11.6.2 Vibrant Health Overview

11.6.3 Vibrant Health Green Powder Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Vibrant Health Green Powder Products and Services

11.6.5 Vibrant Health Green Powder SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Vibrant Health Recent Developments

11.7 Vega (Danone)

11.7.1 Vega (Danone) Corporation Information

11.7.2 Vega (Danone) Overview

11.7.3 Vega (Danone) Green Powder Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Vega (Danone) Green Powder Products and Services

11.7.5 Vega (Danone) Green Powder SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Vega (Danone) Recent Developments

11.8 Greens First

11.8.1 Greens First Corporation Information

11.8.2 Greens First Overview

11.8.3 Greens First Green Powder Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Greens First Green Powder Products and Services

11.8.5 Greens First Green Powder SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Greens First Recent Developments

11.9 MacroLife Naturals

11.9.1 MacroLife Naturals Corporation Information

11.9.2 MacroLife Naturals Overview

11.9.3 MacroLife Naturals Green Powder Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 MacroLife Naturals Green Powder Products and Services

11.9.5 MacroLife Naturals Green Powder SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 MacroLife Naturals Recent Developments

11.10 Naturo Sciences

11.10.1 Naturo Sciences Corporation Information

11.10.2 Naturo Sciences Overview

11.10.3 Naturo Sciences Green Powder Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Naturo Sciences Green Powder Products and Services

11.10.5 Naturo Sciences Green Powder SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Naturo Sciences Recent Developments

11.11 Garden of Life

11.11.1 Garden of Life Corporation Information

11.11.2 Garden of Life Overview

11.11.3 Garden of Life Green Powder Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Garden of Life Green Powder Products and Services

11.11.5 Garden of Life Recent Developments

11.12 Vital

11.12.1 Vital Corporation Information

11.12.2 Vital Overview

11.12.3 Vital Green Powder Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Vital Green Powder Products and Services

11.12.5 Vital Recent Developments 12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Green Powder Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Green Powder Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Green Powder Production Mode & Process

12.4 Green Powder Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Green Powder Sales Channels

12.4.2 Green Powder Distributors

12.5 Green Powder Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

Get Full Report In Your Inbox Within 24 Hours at USD(5600):

