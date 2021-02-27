Global Cocoa Powder Market Estimated to Grow with 3.2% – QYResearch Report

The cocoa tree (Theobroma cacao), grows in the tropics about 20 degrees north and south of the Equator. It can be found in areas of West Africa, Latin America, South Korea and Southeast Asia. You can use the cocoa cake as a raw material to grind and alkalize into various types of cocoa powder. Cocoa powders range from the natural type, and from the light, medium and strongly alkalized types, to ultimately different kinds of red and black colours. Cocoa powder industry is highly mature. Currently, there are many producing companies in the Cocoa powder industry. Of the manufactures, Olam Cocoa, Barry Callebaut and JB Foods Limited captured the top three market share spots in the Cocoa powder market in 2019. Among them, Olam Cocoa dominated the market, which occupied 24.66% global revenue market share in 2019. The global Cocoa Powder market size is projected to reach US$ 5269.5 million by 2027, from US$ 4362.1 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2021-2027.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Cocoa Powder production capacity, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share by manufacturers, regions (or countries) and by Type. In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Cocoa Powder by regions (countries) and by Application. The global Cocoa Powder market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies. Buyers of the report will have access to verified market figures, including global market size in terms of revenue and volume. As part of production analysis, the authors of the report have provided reliable estimations and calculations for global revenue and volume by Type segment of the global Cocoa Powder market. These figures have been provided in terms of both revenue and volume for the period 2016-2027. Additionally, the report provides accurate figures for production by region in terms of revenue as well as volume for the same period. The report also includes production capacity statistics for the same period. Geographic Segmentation The report offers exhaustive assessment of different region-wise Cocoa Powder markets such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, Africa and Central & South America, etc.

Key regions covered in the report are

U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E For the period 2016-2027, the report provides country-wise revenue and volume sales analysis and region-wise revenue and volume analysis of the global Cocoa Powder market. For the period 2016-2021, it provides sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of different regional markets by each application as well as type segment in terms of volume. Manufacturers The report includes comprehensive company profiling of leading and emerging companies competing in the global Cocoa Powder market. It provides a detailed list of players operating at a global level. The players have been listed according to the type of products they offer in the global Cocoa Powder market and other factors. As part of the company profiling, the analysts authoring the report has provided the market entry year of each player considered for the research study. The report also offers extensive price, volume sales, and revenue analysis by the manufacturer at the global level for the period 2016-2021. By Type and Application Segments The report includes a detailed analysis of leading and type and application segments of the global Cocoa Powder market. All of the segments covered in the report are broadly analyzed based on some deciding factors. The segmental analysis section of the report offers revenue sales analysis and forecast of the global Cocoa Powder market by each type segment for the period 2016-2027. It also offers volume sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of the global Cocoa Powder market by each type segment for the same period. Also, it provides volume sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of the global Cocoa Powder market by each application segment for the same period. This report includes the following manufacturers:, Olam Cocoa, Cargill, Barry Callebaut, Plot Ghana, Dutch Cocoa, Cocoa Processing Company Limited, Indcresa, Blommer, JB Foods Limited

Market Segment by Type

, Natural Cocoa Powder, Alkalized/Dutch-process Cocoa Powder, On the basis of product type, the alkalized/dutch-process cocoa powder segment is projected to account for the largest revenue share during the forecast period; this segment was estimated to account for 56.89% revenue share in 2019. While natural cocoa powder segment will grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Market Segment by Application, Chocolate, Beverage & Dairy, Desserts, Baking and Biscuit, Others, In the applications, the chocolate segment was estimated to account for the highest revenue share of 54.46% in 2019 and is expected to gain significant market share by the end of 2025. Research Methodology To compile the detailed study of the global Cocoa Powder market, a robust research methodology has been adopted that aids in determining the key insights and also evaluates the growth prospects of the Cocoa Powder market. QY Research analysts have conducted in-depth primary and secondary research to obtain crucial insights into the Cocoa Powder market. To carry out secondary research, the analysts have collected the information through company annual reports, journals, company press releases, and paid databases that were referred to gain and identify better opportunities in the global market.

