Global Evaporated Milk Market Will be US$ 5753.2 Million in 2027 with CAGR 4.8 % – QYResearch Report

Evaporated milk, known in some countries as unsweetened condensed milk, is a shelf-stable canned milk product with about 60% of the water removed from fresh milk. Evaporated milk can be made from whole milk or skim milk. In either case, the milk is homogenized and then the water is removed by gently heating it. The evaporated milk product is sealed in cans which are then heated to kill any bacteria in the milk. Thus evaporated milk is actually sterile, which, combined with the fact that it is stored in airtight cans, gives it an extremely long shelf life. The industry’s main producers are Nestle, Arla, GLORIA, Fraser and Neave, Friesland Campina, etc. which accounted for 17.26%, 10.68%, 8.94%, 4.43% and 3.57% of revenues in 2019. Europe has the highest share of income by region, at about 52.72%. The global Evaporated Milk market size is projected to reach US$ 7622.2 million by 2027, from US$ 5753.2 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2021-2027.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Evaporated Milk production capacity, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share by manufacturers, regions (or countries) and by Type. In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Evaporated Milk by regions (countries) and by Application. The global Evaporated Milk market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies.

Key regions covered in the report are

U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E

Market Segment by Type

Skimmed Evaporated Milk, Whole Evaporated Milk Market Segment by Application, Infant Food, Dairy Products, Bakeries, Confectionery, Others

