Global Tea Market: Valued US$ 102110 Million USD in 2027 – QYResearch Report

Tea is an aromatic beverage commonly prepared by pouring hot or boiling water over cured leaves of the Camellia sinensis. Lipton (Unilever), Tetley (Tata Global Beverages), Twinings (ABF), Taetea Group, Tieguanyin Group, Tazo (Unilever), The Republic of Tea, Yorkshire Tea, Dilmah, Bamatea, Chinatea, etc. are the key suppliers in the global Tea market., Top 5 only took up 9.42% of the global market in 2018. China was the largest in this market, which was accounted for a market share of 36% in 2018, and it will enlarge continually in the next few years. Europe and the United States are also important markets. The global Tea market size is projected to reach US$ 148160 million by 2027, from US$ 102110 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2021-2027.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Tea production capacity, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share by manufacturers, regions (or countries) and by Type. In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Tea by regions (countries) and by Application. The global Tea market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies. Buyers of the report will have access to verified market figures, including global market size in terms of revenue and volume. As part of production analysis, the authors of the report have provided reliable estimations and calculations for global revenue and volume by Type segment of the global Tea market. These figures have been provided in terms of both revenue and volume for the period 2016-2027. Additionally, the report provides accurate figures for production by region in terms of revenue as well as volume for the same period. The report also includes production capacity statistics for the same period. Geographic Segmentation The report offers exhaustive assessment of different region-wise Tea markets such as North America, Europe, China, South Asia, Middle East & Africa, Japan and Southeast Asia, etc.

U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E For the period 2016-2027, the report provides country-wise revenue and volume sales analysis and region-wise revenue and volume analysis of the global Tea market. For the period 2016-2021, it provides sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of different regional markets by each application as well as type segment in terms of volume. Manufacturers The report includes comprehensive company profiling of leading and emerging companies competing in the global Tea market. It provides a detailed list of players operating at a global level. The players have been listed according to the type of products they offer in the global Tea market and other factors. As part of the company profiling, the analysts authoring the report has provided the market entry year of each player considered for the research study. The report also offers extensive price, volume sales, and revenue analysis by the manufacturer at the global level for the period 2016-2021. By Type and Application Segments The report includes a detailed analysis of leading and type and application segments of the global Tea market. All of the segments covered in the report are broadly analyzed based on some deciding factors. The segmental analysis section of the report offers revenue sales analysis and forecast of the global Tea market by each type segment for the period 2016-2027. It also offers volume sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of the global Tea market by each type segment for the same period. Also, it provides volume sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of the global Tea market by each application segment for the same period. This report includes the following manufacturers:, Lipton (Unilever), Tetley (Tata Global Beverages), Twinings (ABF), Taetea Group, Tieguanyin Group, Tazo (Unilever), The Republic of Tea, Yorkshire Tea, Dilmah, Bamatea, Chinatea

, Green Tea, Black Tea, Oolong Tea, Dark Tea, Others, Green Tea is the most widely consumed which takes up about 57.02% of the total sales in 2018 and will reach to 56.41% in 2025. Market Segment by Application, Retailer, Food Service, Retailer is the most widely used which took up about 62.91% of the global total in 2018. Meanwhile, Food Service only took up about 37.09% in 2018. Research Methodology To compile the detailed study of the global Tea market, a robust research methodology has been adopted that aids in determining the key insights and also evaluates the growth prospects of the Tea market. QY Research analysts have conducted in-depth primary and secondary research to obtain crucial insights into the Tea market. To carry out secondary research, the analysts have collected the information through company annual reports, journals, company press releases, and paid databases that were referred to gain and identify better opportunities in the global market.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Tea Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Green Tea

1.2.3 Black Tea

1.2.4 Oolong Tea

1.2.5 Dark Tea

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Tea Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Retailer

1.3.3 Food Service

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Tea Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Tea Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Tea Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Tea Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Tea Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Tea Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Tea Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Tea Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Tea Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Tea Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Tea Industry Trends

2.5.1 Tea Market Trends

2.5.2 Tea Market Drivers

2.5.3 Tea Market Challenges

2.5.4 Tea Market Restraints 3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Tea Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Tea Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Tea Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Tea Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Tea by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Tea Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Tea Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Tea Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Tea Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Tea as of 2020)

3.4 Global Tea Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Tea Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Tea Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Tea Product Offered 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Tea Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Tea Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Tea Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Tea Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Tea Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Tea Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Tea Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Tea Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Tea Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Global Tea Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Tea Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Tea Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Tea Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.4 Tea Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Tea Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Tea Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Tea Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.4 Tea Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Tea Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Tea Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Tea Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Tea Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Tea Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Tea Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Tea Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Tea Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Tea Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Tea Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Tea Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Tea Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Tea Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Tea Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Tea Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Tea Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Tea Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Tea Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Tea Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Tea Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Tea Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Tea Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Tea Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Tea Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Tea Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Tea Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Tea Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Tea Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Tea Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Tea Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Tea Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Tea Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Tea Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Tea Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Tea Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Tea Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Tea Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Tea Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Tea Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Tea Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Tea Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Tea Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Tea Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Tea Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Tea Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Tea Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Tea Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Tea Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina 10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Tea Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Tea Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Tea Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Tea Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Tea Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Tea Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Tea Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Tea Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Tea Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Tea Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Tea Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Tea Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 U.A.E 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Lipton (Unilever)

11.1.1 Lipton (Unilever) Corporation Information

11.1.2 Lipton (Unilever) Overview

11.1.3 Lipton (Unilever) Tea Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Lipton (Unilever) Tea Products and Services

11.1.5 Lipton (Unilever) Tea SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Lipton (Unilever) Recent Developments

11.2 Tetley (Tata Global Beverages)

11.2.1 Tetley (Tata Global Beverages) Corporation Information

11.2.2 Tetley (Tata Global Beverages) Overview

11.2.3 Tetley (Tata Global Beverages) Tea Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Tetley (Tata Global Beverages) Tea Products and Services

11.2.5 Tetley (Tata Global Beverages) Tea SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Tetley (Tata Global Beverages) Recent Developments

11.3 Twinings (ABF)

11.3.1 Twinings (ABF) Corporation Information

11.3.2 Twinings (ABF) Overview

11.3.3 Twinings (ABF) Tea Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Twinings (ABF) Tea Products and Services

11.3.5 Twinings (ABF) Tea SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Twinings (ABF) Recent Developments

11.4 Taetea Group

11.4.1 Taetea Group Corporation Information

11.4.2 Taetea Group Overview

11.4.3 Taetea Group Tea Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Taetea Group Tea Products and Services

11.4.5 Taetea Group Tea SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Taetea Group Recent Developments

11.5 Tieguanyin Group

11.5.1 Tieguanyin Group Corporation Information

11.5.2 Tieguanyin Group Overview

11.5.3 Tieguanyin Group Tea Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Tieguanyin Group Tea Products and Services

11.5.5 Tieguanyin Group Tea SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Tieguanyin Group Recent Developments

11.6 Tazo (Unilever)

11.6.1 Tazo (Unilever) Corporation Information

11.6.2 Tazo (Unilever) Overview

11.6.3 Tazo (Unilever) Tea Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Tazo (Unilever) Tea Products and Services

11.6.5 Tazo (Unilever) Tea SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Tazo (Unilever) Recent Developments

11.7 The Republic of Tea

11.7.1 The Republic of Tea Corporation Information

11.7.2 The Republic of Tea Overview

11.7.3 The Republic of Tea Tea Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 The Republic of Tea Tea Products and Services

11.7.5 The Republic of Tea Tea SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 The Republic of Tea Recent Developments

11.8 Yorkshire Tea

11.8.1 Yorkshire Tea Corporation Information

11.8.2 Yorkshire Tea Overview

11.8.3 Yorkshire Tea Tea Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Yorkshire Tea Tea Products and Services

11.8.5 Yorkshire Tea Tea SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Yorkshire Tea Recent Developments

11.9 Dilmah

11.9.1 Dilmah Corporation Information

11.9.2 Dilmah Overview

11.9.3 Dilmah Tea Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Dilmah Tea Products and Services

11.9.5 Dilmah Tea SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Dilmah Recent Developments

11.10 Bamatea

11.10.1 Bamatea Corporation Information

11.10.2 Bamatea Overview

11.10.3 Bamatea Tea Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Bamatea Tea Products and Services

11.10.5 Bamatea Tea SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Bamatea Recent Developments

11.11 Chinatea

11.11.1 Chinatea Corporation Information

11.11.2 Chinatea Overview

11.11.3 Chinatea Tea Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Chinatea Tea Products and Services

11.11.5 Chinatea Recent Developments 12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Tea Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Tea Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Tea Production Mode & Process

12.4 Tea Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Tea Sales Channels

12.4.2 Tea Distributors

12.5 Tea Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

