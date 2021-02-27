Global Fresh Strawberry Market Valued US$ 18990 Million $ with CAGR of 3.4 % – QYResearch Report

Strawberry is a widely grown hybrid species of the genus Fragaria, collectively known as the strawberries. There are many companies in the fresh strawberry industry with fierce competition. Dole Food, Driscoll, Berry Gardens and other companies are counted, and their revenue accounts for only 2.37%, 2.07% and 0.56% respectively. And the Asia-Pacific region is the most important region, accounting for more than 51% of the total income. The global Fresh Strawberry market size is projected to reach US$ 23210 million by 2027, from US$ 18990 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2021-2027.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Fresh Strawberry production capacity, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share by manufacturers, regions (or countries) and by Type. In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Fresh Strawberry by regions (countries) and by Application. The global Fresh Strawberry market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies. Buyers of the report will have access to verified market figures, including global market size in terms of revenue and volume. As part of production analysis, the authors of the report have provided reliable estimations and calculations for global revenue and volume by Type segment of the global Fresh Strawberry market. These figures have been provided in terms of both revenue and volume for the period 2016-2027. Additionally, the report provides accurate figures for production by region in terms of revenue as well as volume for the same period. The report also includes production capacity statistics for the same period. Geographic Segmentation The report offers exhaustive assessment of different region-wise Fresh Strawberry markets such as North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea, etc.

Key regions covered in the report are

U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E For the period 2016-2027, the report provides country-wise revenue and volume sales analysis and region-wise revenue and volume analysis of the global Fresh Strawberry market. For the period 2016-2021, it provides sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of different regional markets by each application as well as type segment in terms of volume. Manufacturers The report includes comprehensive company profiling of leading and emerging companies competing in the global Fresh Strawberry market. It provides a detailed list of players operating at a global level. The players have been listed according to the type of products they offer in the global Fresh Strawberry market and other factors. As part of the company profiling, the analysts authoring the report has provided the market entry year of each player considered for the research study. The report also offers extensive price, volume sales, and revenue analysis by the manufacturer at the global level for the period 2016-2021. By Type and Application Segments The report includes a detailed analysis of leading and type and application segments of the global Fresh Strawberry market. All of the segments covered in the report are broadly analyzed based on some deciding factors. The segmental analysis section of the report offers revenue sales analysis and forecast of the global Fresh Strawberry market by each type segment for the period 2016-2027. It also offers volume sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of the global Fresh Strawberry market by each type segment for the same period. Also, it provides volume sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of the global Fresh Strawberry market by each application segment for the same period. This report includes the following manufacturers:, Dole Food, Driscoll, Berry Gardens, Fresgarrido, Goknur Gida, Mirak Group, Keelings, Naturipe Farms, BelOrta

Market Segment by Type

, Fresh Strawberry, Processing Strawberry, By type, fresh strawberries accounted for the highest share of income in 2018, more than 78 percent. Market Segment by Application, High Price Segments, Middle Price Segments, Low Price Segments, According to the application, strawberries in the low price segment were the most important in 2018, accounting for 50.17% of the income, while those in the high price segment accounted for 18.55% Research Methodology To compile the detailed study of the global Fresh Strawberry market, a robust research methodology has been adopted that aids in determining the key insights and also evaluates the growth prospects of the Fresh Strawberry market. QY Research analysts have conducted in-depth primary and secondary research to obtain crucial insights into the Fresh Strawberry market. To carry out secondary research, the analysts have collected the information through company annual reports, journals, company press releases, and paid databases that were referred to gain and identify better opportunities in the global market.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Fresh Strawberry Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Fresh Strawberry

1.2.3 Processing Strawberry

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Fresh Strawberry Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 High Price Segments

1.3.3 Middle Price Segments

1.3.4 Low Price Segments

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Fresh Strawberry Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Fresh Strawberry Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Fresh Strawberry Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Fresh Strawberry Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Fresh Strawberry Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Fresh Strawberry Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Fresh Strawberry Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Fresh Strawberry Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Fresh Strawberry Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Fresh Strawberry Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Fresh Strawberry Industry Trends

2.5.1 Fresh Strawberry Market Trends

2.5.2 Fresh Strawberry Market Drivers

2.5.3 Fresh Strawberry Market Challenges

2.5.4 Fresh Strawberry Market Restraints 3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Fresh Strawberry Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Fresh Strawberry Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Fresh Strawberry Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Fresh Strawberry Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Fresh Strawberry by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Fresh Strawberry Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Fresh Strawberry Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Fresh Strawberry Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Fresh Strawberry Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Fresh Strawberry as of 2020)

3.4 Global Fresh Strawberry Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Fresh Strawberry Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Fresh Strawberry Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Fresh Strawberry Product Offered 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Fresh Strawberry Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Fresh Strawberry Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Fresh Strawberry Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Fresh Strawberry Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Fresh Strawberry Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Fresh Strawberry Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Fresh Strawberry Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Fresh Strawberry Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Fresh Strawberry Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Global Fresh Strawberry Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Fresh Strawberry Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Fresh Strawberry Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Fresh Strawberry Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.4 Fresh Strawberry Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Fresh Strawberry Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Fresh Strawberry Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Fresh Strawberry Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.4 Fresh Strawberry Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Fresh Strawberry Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Fresh Strawberry Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Fresh Strawberry Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Fresh Strawberry Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Fresh Strawberry Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Fresh Strawberry Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Fresh Strawberry Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Fresh Strawberry Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Fresh Strawberry Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Fresh Strawberry Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Fresh Strawberry Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Fresh Strawberry Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Fresh Strawberry Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Fresh Strawberry Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Fresh Strawberry Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Fresh Strawberry Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Fresh Strawberry Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Fresh Strawberry Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Fresh Strawberry Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Fresh Strawberry Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Fresh Strawberry Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Fresh Strawberry Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Fresh Strawberry Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Fresh Strawberry Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Fresh Strawberry Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Fresh Strawberry Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Fresh Strawberry Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Fresh Strawberry Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Fresh Strawberry Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Fresh Strawberry Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Fresh Strawberry Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Fresh Strawberry Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Fresh Strawberry Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Fresh Strawberry Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Fresh Strawberry Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Fresh Strawberry Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Fresh Strawberry Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Fresh Strawberry Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Fresh Strawberry Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Fresh Strawberry Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Fresh Strawberry Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Fresh Strawberry Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Fresh Strawberry Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Fresh Strawberry Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Fresh Strawberry Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Fresh Strawberry Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Fresh Strawberry Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Fresh Strawberry Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina 10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Fresh Strawberry Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Fresh Strawberry Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Fresh Strawberry Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Fresh Strawberry Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Fresh Strawberry Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Fresh Strawberry Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Fresh Strawberry Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Fresh Strawberry Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Fresh Strawberry Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Fresh Strawberry Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Fresh Strawberry Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Fresh Strawberry Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 U.A.E 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Dole Food

11.1.1 Dole Food Corporation Information

11.1.2 Dole Food Overview

11.1.3 Dole Food Fresh Strawberry Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Dole Food Fresh Strawberry Products and Services

11.1.5 Dole Food Fresh Strawberry SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Dole Food Recent Developments

11.2 Driscoll

11.2.1 Driscoll Corporation Information

11.2.2 Driscoll Overview

11.2.3 Driscoll Fresh Strawberry Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Driscoll Fresh Strawberry Products and Services

11.2.5 Driscoll Fresh Strawberry SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Driscoll Recent Developments

11.3 Berry Gardens

11.3.1 Berry Gardens Corporation Information

11.3.2 Berry Gardens Overview

11.3.3 Berry Gardens Fresh Strawberry Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Berry Gardens Fresh Strawberry Products and Services

11.3.5 Berry Gardens Fresh Strawberry SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Berry Gardens Recent Developments

11.4 Fresgarrido

11.4.1 Fresgarrido Corporation Information

11.4.2 Fresgarrido Overview

11.4.3 Fresgarrido Fresh Strawberry Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Fresgarrido Fresh Strawberry Products and Services

11.4.5 Fresgarrido Fresh Strawberry SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Fresgarrido Recent Developments

11.5 Goknur Gida

11.5.1 Goknur Gida Corporation Information

11.5.2 Goknur Gida Overview

11.5.3 Goknur Gida Fresh Strawberry Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Goknur Gida Fresh Strawberry Products and Services

11.5.5 Goknur Gida Fresh Strawberry SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Goknur Gida Recent Developments

11.6 Mirak Group

11.6.1 Mirak Group Corporation Information

11.6.2 Mirak Group Overview

11.6.3 Mirak Group Fresh Strawberry Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Mirak Group Fresh Strawberry Products and Services

11.6.5 Mirak Group Fresh Strawberry SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Mirak Group Recent Developments

11.7 Keelings

11.7.1 Keelings Corporation Information

11.7.2 Keelings Overview

11.7.3 Keelings Fresh Strawberry Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Keelings Fresh Strawberry Products and Services

11.7.5 Keelings Fresh Strawberry SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Keelings Recent Developments

11.8 Naturipe Farms

11.8.1 Naturipe Farms Corporation Information

11.8.2 Naturipe Farms Overview

11.8.3 Naturipe Farms Fresh Strawberry Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Naturipe Farms Fresh Strawberry Products and Services

11.8.5 Naturipe Farms Fresh Strawberry SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Naturipe Farms Recent Developments

11.9 BelOrta

11.9.1 BelOrta Corporation Information

11.9.2 BelOrta Overview

11.9.3 BelOrta Fresh Strawberry Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 BelOrta Fresh Strawberry Products and Services

11.9.5 BelOrta Fresh Strawberry SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 BelOrta Recent Developments 12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Fresh Strawberry Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Fresh Strawberry Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Fresh Strawberry Production Mode & Process

12.4 Fresh Strawberry Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Fresh Strawberry Sales Channels

12.4.2 Fresh Strawberry Distributors

12.5 Fresh Strawberry Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

