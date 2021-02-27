Global L-theanine Market Estimated to be US$ 48 Million $ in 2027 – QYResearch Report

L-Theanine (frequently referred to as theanine) is an amino acid that is not common in the diet (not one of the essential amino acids or even one of the common nonessential amino acids). China is the largest consumption country of L-theanine in the world in the past few years. China market took up about 53% the global market in 2019, followed by Japan with the share about 20%. Taiyo Kagaku is the largest supplier of L-theanine with a global share of about 23%. Zhejiang TianRui Chimical is the second largest supplier of L-theanine in the world and the largest in China, it took about 17% of the global total market. Other key suppliers are Sichuan Tongsheng Amino Acid, Qu Zhou Joy Chemical, Blue California, etc. The global L-theanine market size is projected to reach US$ 67 million by 2027, from US$ 48 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2021-2027.

In terms of production side, this report researches the L-theanine production capacity, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share by manufacturers, regions (or countries) and by Type. In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of L-theanine by regions (countries) and by Application. The global L-theanine market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies. Buyers of the report will have access to verified market figures, including global market size in terms of revenue and volume. As part of production analysis, the authors of the report have provided reliable estimations and calculations for global revenue and volume by Type segment of the global L-theanine market. These figures have been provided in terms of both revenue and volume for the period 2016-2027. Additionally, the report provides accurate figures for production by region in terms of revenue as well as volume for the same period. The report also includes production capacity statistics for the same period. Geographic Segmentation The report offers exhaustive assessment of different region-wise L-theanine markets such as North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Key regions covered in the report are

U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E For the period 2016-2027, the report provides country-wise revenue and volume sales analysis and region-wise revenue and volume analysis of the global L-theanine market. For the period 2016-2021, it provides sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of different regional markets by each application as well as type segment in terms of volume. Manufacturers The report includes comprehensive company profiling of leading and emerging companies competing in the global L-theanine market. It provides a detailed list of players operating at a global level. The players have been listed according to the type of products they offer in the global L-theanine market and other factors. As part of the company profiling, the analysts authoring the report has provided the market entry year of each player considered for the research study. The report also offers extensive price, volume sales, and revenue analysis by the manufacturer at the global level for the period 2016-2021. By Type and Application Segments The report includes a detailed analysis of leading and type and application segments of the global L-theanine market. All of the segments covered in the report are broadly analyzed based on some deciding factors. The segmental analysis section of the report offers revenue sales analysis and forecast of the global L-theanine market by each type segment for the period 2016-2027. It also offers volume sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of the global L-theanine market by each type segment for the same period. Also, it provides volume sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of the global L-theanine market by each application segment for the same period. This report includes the following manufacturers:, Taiyo Kagaku, Blue California, Infré, ZheJiang TianRui Chemical, Qu Zhou Joy Chemical, Sichuan Tongsheng Amino Acid, Changzhou Golden Bright, FarmaSino Pharmaceuticals, Hangzhou Qinyuan, Wuxi Southern Yangtze

Market Segment by Type

, Chemical Synthesis, Microbial Fermentation, Tea Extracts Market Segment by Application, Food & Beverage, Healthcare Products, Pharmaceutical Industry Research Methodology To compile the detailed study of the global L-theanine market, a robust research methodology has been adopted that aids in determining the key insights and also evaluates the growth prospects of the L-theanine market. QY Research analysts have conducted in-depth primary and secondary research to obtain crucial insights into the L-theanine market. To carry out secondary research, the analysts have collected the information through company annual reports, journals, company press releases, and paid databases that were referred to gain and identify better opportunities in the global market.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global L-theanine Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Chemical Synthesis

1.2.3 Microbial Fermentation

1.2.4 Tea Extracts

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global L-theanine Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Food & Beverage

1.3.3 Healthcare Products

1.3.4 Pharmaceutical Industry

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global L-theanine Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global L-theanine Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global L-theanine Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global L-theanine Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global L-theanine Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global L-theanine Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global L-theanine Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global L-theanine Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global L-theanine Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top L-theanine Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 L-theanine Industry Trends

2.5.1 L-theanine Market Trends

2.5.2 L-theanine Market Drivers

2.5.3 L-theanine Market Challenges

2.5.4 L-theanine Market Restraints 3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top L-theanine Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global L-theanine Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global L-theanine Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by L-theanine Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers L-theanine by Revenue

3.2.1 Global L-theanine Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top L-theanine Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global L-theanine Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global L-theanine Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in L-theanine as of 2020)

3.4 Global L-theanine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers L-theanine Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into L-theanine Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers L-theanine Product Offered 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global L-theanine Market Size by Type

4.1 Global L-theanine Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global L-theanine Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global L-theanine Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 L-theanine Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global L-theanine Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global L-theanine Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global L-theanine Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 L-theanine Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Global L-theanine Market Size by Application

5.1 Global L-theanine Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global L-theanine Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global L-theanine Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.4 L-theanine Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global L-theanine Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global L-theanine Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global L-theanine Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.4 L-theanine Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America L-theanine Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America L-theanine Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America L-theanine Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America L-theanine Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America L-theanine Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America L-theanine Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America L-theanine Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America L-theanine Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America L-theanine Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America L-theanine Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America L-theanine Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America L-theanine Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe L-theanine Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe L-theanine Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe L-theanine Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe L-theanine Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe L-theanine Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe L-theanine Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe L-theanine Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe L-theanine Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe L-theanine Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe L-theanine Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe L-theanine Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe L-theanine Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific L-theanine Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific L-theanine Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific L-theanine Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific L-theanine Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific L-theanine Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific L-theanine Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific L-theanine Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific L-theanine Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific L-theanine Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific L-theanine Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific L-theanine Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific L-theanine Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America L-theanine Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America L-theanine Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America L-theanine Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America L-theanine Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America L-theanine Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America L-theanine Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America L-theanine Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America L-theanine Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America L-theanine Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America L-theanine Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America L-theanine Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America L-theanine Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina 10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa L-theanine Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa L-theanine Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa L-theanine Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa L-theanine Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa L-theanine Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa L-theanine Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa L-theanine Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa L-theanine Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa L-theanine Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa L-theanine Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa L-theanine Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa L-theanine Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 U.A.E 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Taiyo Kagaku

11.1.1 Taiyo Kagaku Corporation Information

11.1.2 Taiyo Kagaku Overview

11.1.3 Taiyo Kagaku L-theanine Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Taiyo Kagaku L-theanine Products and Services

11.1.5 Taiyo Kagaku L-theanine SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Taiyo Kagaku Recent Developments

11.2 Blue California

11.2.1 Blue California Corporation Information

11.2.2 Blue California Overview

11.2.3 Blue California L-theanine Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Blue California L-theanine Products and Services

11.2.5 Blue California L-theanine SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Blue California Recent Developments

11.3 Infré

11.3.1 Infré Corporation Information

11.3.2 Infré Overview

11.3.3 Infré L-theanine Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Infré L-theanine Products and Services

11.3.5 Infré L-theanine SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Infré Recent Developments

11.4 ZheJiang TianRui Chemical

11.4.1 ZheJiang TianRui Chemical Corporation Information

11.4.2 ZheJiang TianRui Chemical Overview

11.4.3 ZheJiang TianRui Chemical L-theanine Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 ZheJiang TianRui Chemical L-theanine Products and Services

11.4.5 ZheJiang TianRui Chemical L-theanine SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 ZheJiang TianRui Chemical Recent Developments

11.5 Qu Zhou Joy Chemical

11.5.1 Qu Zhou Joy Chemical Corporation Information

11.5.2 Qu Zhou Joy Chemical Overview

11.5.3 Qu Zhou Joy Chemical L-theanine Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Qu Zhou Joy Chemical L-theanine Products and Services

11.5.5 Qu Zhou Joy Chemical L-theanine SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Qu Zhou Joy Chemical Recent Developments

11.6 Sichuan Tongsheng Amino Acid

11.6.1 Sichuan Tongsheng Amino Acid Corporation Information

11.6.2 Sichuan Tongsheng Amino Acid Overview

11.6.3 Sichuan Tongsheng Amino Acid L-theanine Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Sichuan Tongsheng Amino Acid L-theanine Products and Services

11.6.5 Sichuan Tongsheng Amino Acid L-theanine SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Sichuan Tongsheng Amino Acid Recent Developments

11.7 Changzhou Golden Bright

11.7.1 Changzhou Golden Bright Corporation Information

11.7.2 Changzhou Golden Bright Overview

11.7.3 Changzhou Golden Bright L-theanine Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Changzhou Golden Bright L-theanine Products and Services

11.7.5 Changzhou Golden Bright L-theanine SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Changzhou Golden Bright Recent Developments

11.8 FarmaSino Pharmaceuticals

11.8.1 FarmaSino Pharmaceuticals Corporation Information

11.8.2 FarmaSino Pharmaceuticals Overview

11.8.3 FarmaSino Pharmaceuticals L-theanine Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 FarmaSino Pharmaceuticals L-theanine Products and Services

11.8.5 FarmaSino Pharmaceuticals L-theanine SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 FarmaSino Pharmaceuticals Recent Developments

11.9 Hangzhou Qinyuan

11.9.1 Hangzhou Qinyuan Corporation Information

11.9.2 Hangzhou Qinyuan Overview

11.9.3 Hangzhou Qinyuan L-theanine Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Hangzhou Qinyuan L-theanine Products and Services

11.9.5 Hangzhou Qinyuan L-theanine SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Hangzhou Qinyuan Recent Developments

11.10 Wuxi Southern Yangtze

11.10.1 Wuxi Southern Yangtze Corporation Information

11.10.2 Wuxi Southern Yangtze Overview

11.10.3 Wuxi Southern Yangtze L-theanine Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Wuxi Southern Yangtze L-theanine Products and Services

11.10.5 Wuxi Southern Yangtze L-theanine SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Wuxi Southern Yangtze Recent Developments 12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 L-theanine Value Chain Analysis

12.2 L-theanine Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 L-theanine Production Mode & Process

12.4 L-theanine Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 L-theanine Sales Channels

12.4.2 L-theanine Distributors

12.5 L-theanine Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

