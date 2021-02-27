Global Indica (Long-Shaped Rice) Market Keeps Fast Growth with CAGR 10.3 % – QYResearch Report

Rice grains were elongated or oblong shape, length 7 mm or more, less viscous, rice brittle, easily broken during processing, cross-sectional oblate, color white transparent than more, there are translucent and opaque. This report studies organic long-shaped rice market, from angles of company, regions, product types and end industries, to analyze the status and the future. The global Indica (Long-Shaped Rice) market size is projected to reach US$ 737.2 million by 2027, from US$ 409.4 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 10.3% during 2021-2027.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Indica (Long-Shaped Rice) production capacity, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share by manufacturers, regions (or countries) and by Type. In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Indica (Long-Shaped Rice) by regions (countries) and by Application. The global Indica (Long-Shaped Rice) market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies. Buyers of the report will have access to verified market figures, including global market size in terms of revenue and volume. As part of production analysis, the authors of the report have provided reliable estimations and calculations for global revenue and volume by Type segment of the global Indica (Long-Shaped Rice) market. These figures have been provided in terms of both revenue and volume for the period 2016-2027. Additionally, the report provides accurate figures for production by region in terms of revenue as well as volume for the same period. The report also includes production capacity statistics for the same period. Geographic Segmentation The report offers exhaustive assessment of different region-wise Indica (Long-Shaped Rice) markets such as North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Key regions covered in the report are

U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E For the period 2016-2027, the report provides country-wise revenue and volume sales analysis and region-wise revenue and volume analysis of the global Indica (Long-Shaped Rice) market. For the period 2016-2021, it provides sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of different regional markets by each application as well as type segment in terms of volume. Manufacturers The report includes comprehensive company profiling of leading and emerging companies competing in the global Indica (Long-Shaped Rice) market. It provides a detailed list of players operating at a global level. The players have been listed according to the type of products they offer in the global Indica (Long-Shaped Rice) market and other factors. As part of the company profiling, the analysts authoring the report has provided the market entry year of each player considered for the research study. The report also offers extensive price, volume sales, and revenue analysis by the manufacturer at the global level for the period 2016-2021. By Type and Application Segments The report includes a detailed analysis of leading and type and application segments of the global Indica (Long-Shaped Rice) market. All of the segments covered in the report are broadly analyzed based on some deciding factors. The segmental analysis section of the report offers revenue sales analysis and forecast of the global Indica (Long-Shaped Rice) market by each type segment for the period 2016-2027. It also offers volume sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of the global Indica (Long-Shaped Rice) market by each type segment for the same period. Also, it provides volume sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of the global Indica (Long-Shaped Rice) market by each application segment for the same period. This report includes the following manufacturers:, Doguet’S Rice, Randall Organic, Sanjeevani Organics, Riceselect, Texas Best Organics, STC Group, Yinchuan, Urmatt, Vien Phu, SUNRISE Foodstuff JSC, Foodtech Solutions, CP Group

Market Segment by Type

, Translucent Rice, Opaque Rice Market Segment by Application, Direct Edible, Deep Processing Research Methodology To compile the detailed study of the global Indica (Long-Shaped Rice) market, a robust research methodology has been adopted that aids in determining the key insights and also evaluates the growth prospects of the Indica (Long-Shaped Rice) market. QY Research analysts have conducted in-depth primary and secondary research to obtain crucial insights into the Indica (Long-Shaped Rice) market. To carry out secondary research, the analysts have collected the information through company annual reports, journals, company press releases, and paid databases that were referred to gain and identify better opportunities in the global market.

