Global Edible Films and Coatings Market Witnesses Fast Growth with CAGR of 5.5% – QYResearch Report

Edible films and coatings are thin layers of edible materials applied on food products that play an important role on their conservation, distribution and marketing. Besides being an edible material, the key difference from other type of casings lies in the thickness of the casing wall and the way the collagen is processed to withstand a given degree of stress when filled and holding in the weight of the meat. The global Edible Films and Coatings market size is projected to reach US$ 93 million by 2027, from US$ 67 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2021-2027.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Edible Films and Coatings production capacity, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share by manufacturers, regions (or countries) and by Type. In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Edible Films and Coatings by regions (countries) and by Application. The global Edible Films and Coatings market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies. Buyers of the report will have access to verified market figures, including global market size in terms of revenue and volume. As part of production analysis, the authors of the report have provided reliable estimations and calculations for global revenue and volume by Type segment of the global Edible Films and Coatings market. These figures have been provided in terms of both revenue and volume for the period 2016-2027. Additionally, the report provides accurate figures for production by region in terms of revenue as well as volume for the same period. The report also includes production capacity statistics for the same period. Geographic Segmentation The report offers exhaustive assessment of different region-wise Edible Films and Coatings markets such as North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Key regions covered in the report are

U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E For the period 2016-2027, the report provides country-wise revenue and volume sales analysis and region-wise revenue and volume analysis of the global Edible Films and Coatings market. For the period 2016-2021, it provides sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of different regional markets by each application as well as type segment in terms of volume. Manufacturers The report includes comprehensive company profiling of leading and emerging companies competing in the global Edible Films and Coatings market. It provides a detailed list of players operating at a global level. The players have been listed according to the type of products they offer in the global Edible Films and Coatings market and other factors. As part of the company profiling, the analysts authoring the report has provided the market entry year of each player considered for the research study. The report also offers extensive price, volume sales, and revenue analysis by the manufacturer at the global level for the period 2016-2021. By Type and Application Segments The report includes a detailed analysis of leading and type and application segments of the global Edible Films and Coatings market. All of the segments covered in the report are broadly analyzed based on some deciding factors. The segmental analysis section of the report offers revenue sales analysis and forecast of the global Edible Films and Coatings market by each type segment for the period 2016-2027. It also offers volume sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of the global Edible Films and Coatings market by each type segment for the same period. Also, it provides volume sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of the global Edible Films and Coatings market by each application segment for the same period. This report includes the following manufacturers:, Shenguan Holdings (Group), Viscofan, Devro, Nippi, Fabios, Fibran, Nitta Casings, Liuzhou Hon-sen Collagen Casings Co., Ltd

Market Segment by Type

, Small Caliber, Large Caliber Market Segment by Application, Direct Sales, Indirect Sales Research Methodology To compile the detailed study of the global Edible Films and Coatings market, a robust research methodology has been adopted that aids in determining the key insights and also evaluates the growth prospects of the Edible Films and Coatings market. QY Research analysts have conducted in-depth primary and secondary research to obtain crucial insights into the Edible Films and Coatings market. To carry out secondary research, the analysts have collected the information through company annual reports, journals, company press releases, and paid databases that were referred to gain and identify better opportunities in the global market.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Edible Films and Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Small Caliber

1.2.3 Large Caliber

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Edible Films and Coatings Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Direct Sales

1.3.3 Indirect Sales

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Edible Films and Coatings Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Edible Films and Coatings Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Edible Films and Coatings Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Edible Films and Coatings Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Edible Films and Coatings Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Edible Films and Coatings Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Edible Films and Coatings Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Edible Films and Coatings Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Edible Films and Coatings Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Edible Films and Coatings Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Edible Films and Coatings Industry Trends

2.5.1 Edible Films and Coatings Market Trends

2.5.2 Edible Films and Coatings Market Drivers

2.5.3 Edible Films and Coatings Market Challenges

2.5.4 Edible Films and Coatings Market Restraints 3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Edible Films and Coatings Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Edible Films and Coatings Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Edible Films and Coatings Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Edible Films and Coatings Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Edible Films and Coatings by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Edible Films and Coatings Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Edible Films and Coatings Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Edible Films and Coatings Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Edible Films and Coatings Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Edible Films and Coatings as of 2020)

3.4 Global Edible Films and Coatings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Edible Films and Coatings Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Edible Films and Coatings Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Edible Films and Coatings Product Offered 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Edible Films and Coatings Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Edible Films and Coatings Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Edible Films and Coatings Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Edible Films and Coatings Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Edible Films and Coatings Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Edible Films and Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Edible Films and Coatings Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Edible Films and Coatings Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Edible Films and Coatings Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Global Edible Films and Coatings Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Edible Films and Coatings Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Edible Films and Coatings Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Edible Films and Coatings Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.4 Edible Films and Coatings Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Edible Films and Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Edible Films and Coatings Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Edible Films and Coatings Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.4 Edible Films and Coatings Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Edible Films and Coatings Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Edible Films and Coatings Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Edible Films and Coatings Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Edible Films and Coatings Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Edible Films and Coatings Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Edible Films and Coatings Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Edible Films and Coatings Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Edible Films and Coatings Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Edible Films and Coatings Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Edible Films and Coatings Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Edible Films and Coatings Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Edible Films and Coatings Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Edible Films and Coatings Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Edible Films and Coatings Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Edible Films and Coatings Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Edible Films and Coatings Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Edible Films and Coatings Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Edible Films and Coatings Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Edible Films and Coatings Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Edible Films and Coatings Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Edible Films and Coatings Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Edible Films and Coatings Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Edible Films and Coatings Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Edible Films and Coatings Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Edible Films and Coatings Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Edible Films and Coatings Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Edible Films and Coatings Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Edible Films and Coatings Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Edible Films and Coatings Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Edible Films and Coatings Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Edible Films and Coatings Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Edible Films and Coatings Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Edible Films and Coatings Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Edible Films and Coatings Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Edible Films and Coatings Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Edible Films and Coatings Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Edible Films and Coatings Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Edible Films and Coatings Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Edible Films and Coatings Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Edible Films and Coatings Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Edible Films and Coatings Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Edible Films and Coatings Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Edible Films and Coatings Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Edible Films and Coatings Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Edible Films and Coatings Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Edible Films and Coatings Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Edible Films and Coatings Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Edible Films and Coatings Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina 10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Edible Films and Coatings Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Edible Films and Coatings Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Edible Films and Coatings Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Edible Films and Coatings Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Edible Films and Coatings Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Edible Films and Coatings Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Edible Films and Coatings Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Edible Films and Coatings Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Edible Films and Coatings Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Edible Films and Coatings Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Edible Films and Coatings Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Edible Films and Coatings Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 U.A.E 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Shenguan Holdings (Group)

11.1.1 Shenguan Holdings (Group) Corporation Information

11.1.2 Shenguan Holdings (Group) Overview

11.1.3 Shenguan Holdings (Group) Edible Films and Coatings Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Shenguan Holdings (Group) Edible Films and Coatings Products and Services

11.1.5 Shenguan Holdings (Group) Edible Films and Coatings SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Shenguan Holdings (Group) Recent Developments

11.2 Viscofan

11.2.1 Viscofan Corporation Information

11.2.2 Viscofan Overview

11.2.3 Viscofan Edible Films and Coatings Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Viscofan Edible Films and Coatings Products and Services

11.2.5 Viscofan Edible Films and Coatings SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Viscofan Recent Developments

11.3 Devro

11.3.1 Devro Corporation Information

11.3.2 Devro Overview

11.3.3 Devro Edible Films and Coatings Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Devro Edible Films and Coatings Products and Services

11.3.5 Devro Edible Films and Coatings SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Devro Recent Developments

11.4 Nippi

11.4.1 Nippi Corporation Information

11.4.2 Nippi Overview

11.4.3 Nippi Edible Films and Coatings Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Nippi Edible Films and Coatings Products and Services

11.4.5 Nippi Edible Films and Coatings SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Nippi Recent Developments

11.5 Fabios

11.5.1 Fabios Corporation Information

11.5.2 Fabios Overview

11.5.3 Fabios Edible Films and Coatings Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Fabios Edible Films and Coatings Products and Services

11.5.5 Fabios Edible Films and Coatings SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Fabios Recent Developments

11.6 Fibran

11.6.1 Fibran Corporation Information

11.6.2 Fibran Overview

11.6.3 Fibran Edible Films and Coatings Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Fibran Edible Films and Coatings Products and Services

11.6.5 Fibran Edible Films and Coatings SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Fibran Recent Developments

11.7 Nitta Casings

11.7.1 Nitta Casings Corporation Information

11.7.2 Nitta Casings Overview

11.7.3 Nitta Casings Edible Films and Coatings Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Nitta Casings Edible Films and Coatings Products and Services

11.7.5 Nitta Casings Edible Films and Coatings SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Nitta Casings Recent Developments

11.8 Liuzhou Hon-sen Collagen Casings Co., Ltd

11.8.1 Liuzhou Hon-sen Collagen Casings Co., Ltd Corporation Information

11.8.2 Liuzhou Hon-sen Collagen Casings Co., Ltd Overview

11.8.3 Liuzhou Hon-sen Collagen Casings Co., Ltd Edible Films and Coatings Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Liuzhou Hon-sen Collagen Casings Co., Ltd Edible Films and Coatings Products and Services

11.8.5 Liuzhou Hon-sen Collagen Casings Co., Ltd Edible Films and Coatings SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Liuzhou Hon-sen Collagen Casings Co., Ltd Recent Developments 12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Edible Films and Coatings Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Edible Films and Coatings Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Edible Films and Coatings Production Mode & Process

12.4 Edible Films and Coatings Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Edible Films and Coatings Sales Channels

12.4.2 Edible Films and Coatings Distributors

12.5 Edible Films and Coatings Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

