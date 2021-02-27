Global Rennet Casein Market: Valued US$ 535.2 Million USD in 2027 – QYResearch Report

Rennet Casein is a high protein product prepared from fresh, pasteurised, high quality skim milk by enzymatic coagulation and dehydration. In this process, the calcium remains bonded to the casein. Thanks to its micellar structure and its calcium composition, rennet casein has a very high texturizing capacity. In 2018, the consumption of Rennet Casein is 35633MT in Europe, capturing about 40.80% of global Rennet Casein sales. Americas is the second-largest region-wise market with 37.78% global consumption share In 2018. The global Rennet Casein market size is projected to reach US$ 669.4 million by 2027, from US$ 535.2 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2021-2027.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Rennet Casein production capacity, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share by manufacturers, regions (or countries) and by Type. In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Rennet Casein by regions (countries) and by Application. The global Rennet Casein market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies.

Key regions covered in the report are

U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E

Market Segment by Type

Food Grade, Technical Grade Market Segment by Application, Nondairy Foods, Cheese Products

Table of Contents

