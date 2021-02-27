IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Market– A comprehensive study by Key Players: Cellex, RayBiotech, Biopanda

The Rapid COVID-19 IgM / IgG Combo Test Kit is a lateral flow immunoassay for the purpose of qualitative detection as well as differentiation of immunoglobulin M (IgM) and immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibodies that work against SARS-CoV-2 in human serum and acid citrate dextrose (ACD) )) Plasma. The global market for corona test kits is growing rapidly due to the global outbreak of the coronavirus. The number of patients in hospitals is growing rapidly and these countries are trying to get access to the test kit to screen every suspect and slow the spread of the virus. BioMedomics’ combined IgM-IgG rapid test for COVID-19 is a lateral flow immunoassay that can be used to qualitatively detect IgG and IgM antibodies of the new coronavirus in human serum, plasma, or whole blood in vitro. The test should not be used with heat-inactivated or any other inactivated human specimens such as blood, serum, plasma, etc. Fresh samples should be collected and tested immediately. The combo test kit is usually used for identifying individuals with an adaptive immune response to SARS-CoV-2 who indicate a recent or previous infection. At this point, it is unknown how long antibodies persist after infection and whether the presence of antibodies confers protective immunity. The IgM / IgG Combo Test Kit is not be used for diagnosing acute SARS-CoV-2 infection. The tests are limited to laboratories that are certified according to the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments of 1988 (CLIA), 42, USA, 263a, and meet the requirements for performing tests of medium or high complexity. The fast COVID-19 IgM / IgG combination test kit is based on the principle of immunochromatography. Mouse anti-human IgM and human IgG antibodies are immobilized on the nitrocellulose membrane as two individual test lines (IgM line and IgG line) in the test window of the test device. The IgM line in the test window is closer to the sample well, followed by the IgG line. While the test sample flows through the membrane.

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title “IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Market Outlook to 2025.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.

Influencing Market Trend

Increasing Number of Investments for Research & Development of IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits

Increasing Government and Industry Players Initiatives

Increasing Number of Laboratory to Check Diseases

Market Drivers

Increasing Demand for Corona Test Kits in Hospitals to Diagnose the Patients with Symptoms

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

The Opening of Coronavirus Test Centers at Different Parts of Countries Across the World

Opportunities

The number of patients in the hospitals is increasing rapidly, and the countries are trying to get access to the test kit to inspect each and every suspected person to slow the spread of the virus.

The IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (RDT(Rapid Diagnostic Test), ELISA(Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay), Neutralization Assay), Application (Hospital, Special Clinic, Research Institution), Kit Components (Detection Cassette, Sample Diluent, Lancet, Bandage, Others), Sample Types (Blood, Serum, Plasma, Others)

IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits the manufacturing cost structure analysis of the market is based on the core chain structure, engineering process, raw materials and suppliers. The manufacturing plant has been developed for market needs and new technology development. In addition, IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Market attractiveness according to country, end-user, and other measures is also provided, permitting the reader to gauge the most useful or commercial areas for investments. The study also provides special chapter designed (qualitative) to highlights issues faced by industry players in their production cycle and supply chain. However overall estimates and sizing, various tables and graphs presented in the study gives and impression how big is the impact of COVID.

Geographically World IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.

In the last section of the report, the companies responsible for increasing the sales in the IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Market have been presented. These companies have been analyzed in terms of their manufacturing base, basic information, and competitors. In addition, the application and product type introduced by each of these companies also form a key part of this section of the report. The recent enhancements that took place in the global market and their influence on the future growth of the market have also been presented through this study.

