Yoga Mat Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2025 | Manduka, Khataland, Yogasana

Yoga mats are distinctively fabricated mats that are used for the prevention of slipping of hands and feet while practicing asana in yoga. The yoga mats will definitely transform yoga practices with unparalleled comfort and support. Earlier a variety made from rubber carpet was inspired by a yoga teacher called Angela Farmer during 1982 and was known as a sticky mat. During medieval times, meditative yoga used to be practiced on bare ground or with a deer or tiger skin underneath sometimes. The modern mats are suitable for various energetic forms of yoga and are made of rubber, plastic, and at times of some other materials which included hessian and cork. These yoga mats provided comfort, grip, trading off cost, and are also lightweight. The yoga mat has also been said to be an ever-present symbol of yoga’s commercialization.

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title “Yoga Mat Market Outlook to 2025.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Yoga Mat market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Yoga Mat Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.

Major Players in This Report Include,

Gaiam International (United States), Manduka LLC (United States), Microcell Composite Company (Taiwan), Lululemon Athletica (Canada), Jade Yoga (United States), Hugger Mugger Yoga Products (United States), Aerolite India (India), Aurorae Yoga, LLC (United States), Barefoot Yoga Co.(United States), Keep well (Taiwan), Khataland (United States), Ryan Overseas (India), Yogasana (India), A. Kolckmann GmbH (Germany), Liforme (United Kingdom), Bean Products (United States) and See Green Industrial Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)

Market Drivers

Growing Concern about Health in Rising Population will drive the Yoga Mat Market

Market Trend

Growing Trend of Westernization and Higher Disposable Incomes

Increasing Number of Affluent Consumers Is also enhancing the Demand for Yoga Mats

Opportunities

Increase in the Research and Development initiatives by the Manufacturers is also boosting the growth of the Yoga Mat market

Technological Advancements for Creation of New Types with Innovative Yoga Mats with New Features

The Yoga Mat Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Sticky Yoga Mats, Travel Yoga Mats, Reversible Yoga Mats, Child-Friendly Yoga Mats, Others), Application (Indoor, Outdoor), Thickness (Up To 1.9mm, 4mm to 5.9mm, 6mm and above), Pattern (Smooth, Textured, Printed), Shape (Round, Oval, Square, Hour-Glass), Distribution Channels (Online, Retail Stores, Specialty Stores, Hypermarkets, Others), End-User (Residential, Yoga Clubs, Gyms), Material (Natural Jute, Organic Cotton, Rubber, PVC, Hybrid (Natural + Synthetic))

Yoga Mat the manufacturing cost structure analysis of the market is based on the core chain structure, engineering process, raw materials and suppliers. The manufacturing plant has been developed for market needs and new technology development. In addition, Yoga Mat Market attractiveness according to country, end-user, and other measures is also provided, permitting the reader to gauge the most useful or commercial areas for investments. The study also provides special chapter designed (qualitative) to highlights issues faced by industry players in their production cycle and supply chain. However overall estimates and sizing, various tables and graphs presented in the study gives and impression how big is the impact of COVID.

Geographically World Yoga Mat markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Yoga Mat markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.

In the last section of the report, the companies responsible for increasing the sales in the Yoga Mat Market have been presented. These companies have been analyzed in terms of their manufacturing base, basic information, and competitors. In addition, the application and product type introduced by each of these companies also form a key part of this section of the report. The recent enhancements that took place in the global market and their influence on the future growth of the market have also been presented through this study.

