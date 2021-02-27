High Performance Computing Market is Booming Worldwide by Top Emerging Key Players: AMD (US), Atos (France), AWS (US), Cisco Systems (US), Cray (US), DDN (US), Dell (US), Fujitsu (Japan), Hitachi Vantara (US), Cisco Systems (US), Cray (US), IBM (US), Inspur (China), Intel (US), Lenovo (US), Microsoft (US), NEC (Japan), NetApp (US), NVIDIA (US)

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global High Performance Computing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding.The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global High Performance Computing market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global High Performance Computing market. The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global High Performance Computing market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global High Performance Computing market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

AMD (US), Atos (France), AWS (US), Cisco Systems (US), Cray (US), DDN (US), Dell (US), Fujitsu (Japan), Hitachi Vantara (US), Cisco Systems (US), Cray (US), IBM (US), Inspur (China), Intel (US), Lenovo (US), Microsoft (US), NEC (Japan), NetApp (US), NVIDIA (US) Market Segment by Product Type: , On-Premises, Cloud High Performance Computing Market Segment by Application: Financial Services, Education, Manufacturing, Media, Medical, Energy, Other

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global High Performance Computing market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the High Performance Computing market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the High Performance Computing industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global High Performance Computing market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global High Performance Computing market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global High Performance Computing market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global High Performance Computing Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 On-Premises

1.2.3 Cloud

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global High Performance Computing Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Financial Services

1.3.3 Education

1.3.4 Manufacturing

1.3.5 Media

1.3.6 Medical

1.3.7 Energy

1.3.8 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global High Performance Computing Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 High Performance Computing Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 High Performance Computing Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 High Performance Computing Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 High Performance Computing Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 High Performance Computing Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 High Performance Computing Market Trends

2.3.2 High Performance Computing Market Drivers

2.3.3 High Performance Computing Market Challenges

2.3.4 High Performance Computing Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top High Performance Computing Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top High Performance Computing Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global High Performance Computing Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global High Performance Computing Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by High Performance Computing Revenue

3.4 Global High Performance Computing Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global High Performance Computing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by High Performance Computing Revenue in 2020

3.5 High Performance Computing Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players High Performance Computing Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into High Performance Computing Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 High Performance Computing Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global High Performance Computing Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global High Performance Computing Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 High Performance Computing Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global High Performance Computing Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global High Performance Computing Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America High Performance Computing Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America High Performance Computing Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America High Performance Computing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America High Performance Computing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America High Performance Computing Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America High Performance Computing Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America High Performance Computing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America High Performance Computing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America High Performance Computing Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America High Performance Computing Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America High Performance Computing Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America High Performance Computing Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe High Performance Computing Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe High Performance Computing Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe High Performance Computing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe High Performance Computing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe High Performance Computing Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe High Performance Computing Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe High Performance Computing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe High Performance Computing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe High Performance Computing Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe High Performance Computing Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe High Performance Computing Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe High Performance Computing Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific High Performance Computing Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific High Performance Computing Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific High Performance Computing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific High Performance Computing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific High Performance Computing Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific High Performance Computing Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific High Performance Computing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific High Performance Computing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific High Performance Computing Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific High Performance Computing Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific High Performance Computing Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific High Performance Computing Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America High Performance Computing Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America High Performance Computing Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America High Performance Computing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America High Performance Computing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America High Performance Computing Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America High Performance Computing Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America High Performance Computing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America High Performance Computing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America High Performance Computing Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America High Performance Computing Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America High Performance Computing Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America High Performance Computing Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa High Performance Computing Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa High Performance Computing Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa High Performance Computing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa High Performance Computing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa High Performance Computing Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa High Performance Computing Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa High Performance Computing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa High Performance Computing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa High Performance Computing Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa High Performance Computing Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa High Performance Computing Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa High Performance Computing Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 AMD (US)

11.1.1 AMD (US) Company Details

11.1.2 AMD (US) Business Overview

11.1.3 AMD (US) High Performance Computing Introduction

11.1.4 AMD (US) Revenue in High Performance Computing Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 AMD (US) Recent Development

11.2 Atos (France)

11.2.1 Atos (France) Company Details

11.2.2 Atos (France) Business Overview

11.2.3 Atos (France) High Performance Computing Introduction

11.2.4 Atos (France) Revenue in High Performance Computing Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Atos (France) Recent Development

11.3 AWS (US)

11.3.1 AWS (US) Company Details

11.3.2 AWS (US) Business Overview

11.3.3 AWS (US) High Performance Computing Introduction

11.3.4 AWS (US) Revenue in High Performance Computing Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 AWS (US) Recent Development

11.4 Cisco Systems (US)

11.4.1 Cisco Systems (US) Company Details

11.4.2 Cisco Systems (US) Business Overview

11.4.3 Cisco Systems (US) High Performance Computing Introduction

11.4.4 Cisco Systems (US) Revenue in High Performance Computing Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Cisco Systems (US) Recent Development

11.5 Cray (US)

11.5.1 Cray (US) Company Details

11.5.2 Cray (US) Business Overview

11.5.3 Cray (US) High Performance Computing Introduction

11.5.4 Cray (US) Revenue in High Performance Computing Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Cray (US) Recent Development

11.6 DDN (US)

11.6.1 DDN (US) Company Details

11.6.2 DDN (US) Business Overview

11.6.3 DDN (US) High Performance Computing Introduction

11.6.4 DDN (US) Revenue in High Performance Computing Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 DDN (US) Recent Development

11.7 Dell (US)

11.7.1 Dell (US) Company Details

11.7.2 Dell (US) Business Overview

11.7.3 Dell (US) High Performance Computing Introduction

11.7.4 Dell (US) Revenue in High Performance Computing Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Dell (US) Recent Development

11.8 Fujitsu (Japan)

11.8.1 Fujitsu (Japan) Company Details

11.8.2 Fujitsu (Japan) Business Overview

11.8.3 Fujitsu (Japan) High Performance Computing Introduction

11.8.4 Fujitsu (Japan) Revenue in High Performance Computing Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Fujitsu (Japan) Recent Development

11.9 Hitachi Vantara (US)

11.9.1 Hitachi Vantara (US) Company Details

11.9.2 Hitachi Vantara (US) Business Overview

11.9.3 Hitachi Vantara (US) High Performance Computing Introduction

11.9.4 Hitachi Vantara (US) Revenue in High Performance Computing Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Hitachi Vantara (US) Recent Development

11.10 HPE (US)

11.10.1 HPE (US) Company Details

11.10.2 HPE (US) Business Overview

11.10.3 HPE (US) High Performance Computing Introduction

11.10.4 HPE (US) Revenue in High Performance Computing Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 HPE (US) Recent Development

11.11 Huawei (China)

11.11.1 Huawei (China) Company Details

11.11.2 Huawei (China) Business Overview

11.11.3 Huawei (China) High Performance Computing Introduction

11.11.4 Huawei (China) Revenue in High Performance Computing Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Huawei (China) Recent Development

11.12 IBM (US)

11.12.1 IBM (US) Company Details

11.12.2 IBM (US) Business Overview

11.12.3 IBM (US) High Performance Computing Introduction

11.12.4 IBM (US) Revenue in High Performance Computing Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 IBM (US) Recent Development

11.13 Inspur (China)

11.13.1 Inspur (China) Company Details

11.13.2 Inspur (China) Business Overview

11.13.3 Inspur (China) High Performance Computing Introduction

11.13.4 Inspur (China) Revenue in High Performance Computing Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 Inspur (China) Recent Development

11.14 Intel (US)

11.14.1 Intel (US) Company Details

11.14.2 Intel (US) Business Overview

11.14.3 Intel (US) High Performance Computing Introduction

11.14.4 Intel (US) Revenue in High Performance Computing Business (2016-2021)

11.14.5 Intel (US) Recent Development

11.15 Lenovo (US)

11.15.1 Lenovo (US) Company Details

11.15.2 Lenovo (US) Business Overview

11.15.3 Lenovo (US) High Performance Computing Introduction

11.15.4 Lenovo (US) Revenue in High Performance Computing Business (2016-2021)

11.15.5 Lenovo (US) Recent Development

11.16 Microsoft (US)

11.16.1 Microsoft (US) Company Details

11.16.2 Microsoft (US) Business Overview

11.16.3 Microsoft (US) High Performance Computing Introduction

11.16.4 Microsoft (US) Revenue in High Performance Computing Business (2016-2021)

11.16.5 Microsoft (US) Recent Development

11.17 NEC (Japan)

11.17.1 NEC (Japan) Company Details

11.17.2 NEC (Japan) Business Overview

11.17.3 NEC (Japan) High Performance Computing Introduction

11.17.4 NEC (Japan) Revenue in High Performance Computing Business (2016-2021)

11.17.5 NEC (Japan) Recent Development

11.18 NetApp (US)

11.18.1 NetApp (US) Company Details

11.18.2 NetApp (US) Business Overview

11.18.3 NetApp (US) High Performance Computing Introduction

11.18.4 NetApp (US) Revenue in High Performance Computing Business (2016-2021)

11.18.5 NetApp (US) Recent Development

11.18 NVIDIA (US)

.1 NVIDIA (US) Company Details

.2 NVIDIA (US) Business Overview

.3 NVIDIA (US) High Performance Computing Introduction

.4 NVIDIA (US) Revenue in High Performance Computing Business (2016-2021)

.5 NVIDIA (US) Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

