Military Antenna Market to See Massive Growth by 2026 | Cobham, Moog, Comrod, Rami

A military antenna is used in naval ships, armored vehicles, military aircraft, armored aircraft, and military ships to provide accurate tracking, better surveillance, and communication. Military antennas are in high demand from ground, marine, and airborne applications, which is driving the growth of the market. The high defense budget of countries around the world, defense modernization programs, mounting security concerns, increasing terrorist activity, the conflict between countries, vulnerable borders, border infiltration, and the increasing demand for advanced combat equipment are factors fuelling the growth of the military antenna market in the whole world. The global military antenna market was estimated to be valued at USD 5,588 million in 2019.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (United States), Thales Group (France), Raytheon Technologies Corporation (United States), L3 Harris Technologies (United States), Safran Group (France), Moog, Inc. (United States), Cobham (United Kingdom), Honeywell International, Inc. (United States), Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel), Lockheed Martin Corporation (United States), Rohde & Schwarz (Germany), Terma A/S (Denmark), KVH Industries, Inc. (United States), Comrod (Norway), Rami (United States), Shakespeare Electronic (United States), Antenna Products (United States), MTI Wireless Edge (Israel), Alaris Holdings (South Africa) and Esterline Technologies Corporation (United States)

Market Leaders and their expansionary development strategies

In November 2020, Bharat Electronics Limited and Terma signed an agreement for the radar for phase II of the Indian coastal surveillance system project. BEL will make the SCANTER 2001 radars in India under Transfer of Technology from Terma.

In December 2020, Alaris Antenna announced that it has launched a new DFS-A0245 DF antenna that can be used for military applications. The DFS-A0245 is a wideband DF antenna intended for on-the-move and on-the- halt direction finding from 1 MHz – 6000 MHz.

Stringent Government Regulations Regarding the Approval of Military Antenna Manufacturing

Market Trend

Advancement in Wearable Antennas

Development in Transmitting Antennas

Market Drivers

Development of Military Services

High Demand for Smart Antennas

Opportunities

Military Modernization Plans across the Globe

The Rise in Adoption of Unmanned Vehicles

Restraints

High Cost Involved in the Development of Military Antennas

To comprehend Global Military Antenna market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Military Antenna market is analyzed across major global regions. AMA also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

• North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Brazil.

• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

• Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands and Russia.

• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Australia.

Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Military Antenna Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Military Antenna Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Military Antenna Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2019-2020) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.5 Company Profile – Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2018-2020

3.6 Price Benchmarking (2018-2020)

Chapter 4: Global Military Antenna Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2015-2026)

Chapter 5: Global Military Antenna Market Breakdown by Segments (by Type (Ground, Marine, Airborne), Application (Surveillance, SATCOM, Electronic Warfare, Navigation))

5.1 Global Military Antenna Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2015-2026

5.2 Different Military Antenna Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Military Antenna Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Military Antenna Market by Application/End users Market Size 2015-2026

5.5 Global Military Antenna Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

