Immuno Oncology Market to Witness Massive Growth by 2026 | Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Novartis

Immuno-oncology therapy can provide more durable clinical outcomes than traditional therapies such as chemotherapy and radiotherapy and in some cases contribute to complete tumor regression. Immuno-oncology therapies also pose a less detrimental impact on patients’ quality of life due to a lower incidence of serious adverse events. Moreover, the rising number of cancer cases worldwide is one of the major factors aiding the growth of the market. Amid the lockdown across different regions, patients suffering from cancer were expected to be at a higher risk, due to the COVID-19 which has also made it difficult to manage the cancer care delivery system. So the requirement of oncologists to be more attentive to detect coronavirus infection early, as any type of advanced cancer is at much higher risk for unfavorable outcomes for the patients. Moreover, due to the lockdown across different countries, the patients were not able to travel from one place to another for their treatment which has led to a slight disparity in cancer care across different regions. Therefore, the global immuno-oncology market is expected to witness a slight decline in its y-o-y growth during the FY-2020 compared to FY 2019 which is again expected to regain its positive growth in FY 2021.

Amgen Inc. (United States), AstraZeneca (United Kingdom), Bristol Myers Squibb (United States), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Pfizer Inc. (United States), Sanofi (France), Merck KGaA (Germany), Incyte (United States) and GlaxoSmithKline plc (United Kingdom) are some of the key players that are part of study coverage. Additionally, the Players which are also part of the research are Eli Lilly and Company (United States), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (United States), AbbVie Inc. (United States), Gilead Sciences, Inc. (United States), Aduro Biotech Inc. (United States), SELLAS Life Sciences Group Ltd (United States), Celldex Therapeutics (United States) and BeiGene (China).

AMA Research published a new research publication on "Global Immuno Oncology Market Insights, to 2026"

Market Competition

Each company profiled in the research document is studied considering various factors such as product and its application portfolios, market share, growth potential, future plans, and development activity like merger & Acquisitions, JVs, Product launch etc. Readers will be able to gain complete understanding and knowledge of the competitive landscape. Most importantly, the report sheds light on important strategies that key and emerging players are taking to maintain their ranking in the Global Immuno Oncology Market. The study highlights how competition will change dynamics in the coming years and why players are preparing themselves to stay ahead of the curve.

According to the Regional Segmentation the Immuno Oncology Market provides the Information covers following regions:

*North America

*South America

*Asia & Pacific

*Europe

*MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Market Trend

Technological Advancement Propelled by Adoption of Next Generation Cancer Treatment

Market Drivers

Growing Incidence of Cancer Across the World

Growing Healthcare Infrastructure Across Developing Regions

Opportunities

Rising Investments in Development of Cancer Drugs & Treatment

Challenges

Challenges in Immuno-Oncology Trials

Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Immuno Oncology Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Immuno Oncology Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Immuno Oncology Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2019-2020) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.5 Company Profile – Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2018-2020

3.6 Price Benchmarking (2018-2020)

Chapter 4: Global Immuno Oncology Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2015-2026)

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Immuno Oncology Market Breakdown by Segments (by End Users (Hospitals, Clinics, Others), Therapy Type (Checkpoint Inhibitors & Immunomodulators, Cancer Vaccines, Oncolytic Virus, Others), Therapy Area (Lung Cancer, Bladder Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Stomach Cancer, Liver Cancer, Other Cancers))

5.1 Global Immuno Oncology Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2015-2026

5.2 Different Immuno Oncology Price Analysis by Product Type (2015-2026)

5.3 Global Immuno Oncology Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Immuno Oncology Market by Application/End users Market Size 2015-2026

5.5 Global Immuno Oncology Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

