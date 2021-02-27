SVoD Market is Booming Worldwide by Top Emerging Key Players: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Globo Play, Claro Video, Crackle, HBO, CBS All Access, DC Universe, Globo Play, Claro Video, Stan, Seeso, iQiyi, ViuTV India, Apple Music, Facebook, Lightbox, Yahoo, Blim, Hotstar, Youku, YouToube Premium

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global SVoD Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding.The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global SVoD market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global SVoD market. The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global SVoD market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global SVoD market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Globo Play, Claro Video, Crackle, HBO, CBS All Access, DC Universe, Globo Play, Claro Video, Stan, Seeso, iQiyi, ViuTV India, Apple Music, Facebook, Lightbox, Yahoo, Blim, Hotstar, Youku, YouToube Premium Market Segment by Product Type: , TV, Fixed Broadband, Smartphone, Tablet SVoD Market Segment by Application: Entertainment, Commercial, Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global SVoD market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the SVoD market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the SVoD industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global SVoD market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global SVoD market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global SVoD market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global SVoD Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 TV

1.2.3 Fixed Broadband

1.2.4 Smartphone

1.2.5 Tablet

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global SVoD Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Entertainment

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global SVoD Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 SVoD Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 SVoD Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 SVoD Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 SVoD Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 SVoD Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 SVoD Market Trends

2.3.2 SVoD Market Drivers

2.3.3 SVoD Market Challenges

2.3.4 SVoD Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top SVoD Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top SVoD Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global SVoD Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global SVoD Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by SVoD Revenue

3.4 Global SVoD Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global SVoD Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by SVoD Revenue in 2020

3.5 SVoD Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players SVoD Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into SVoD Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 SVoD Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global SVoD Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global SVoD Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 SVoD Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global SVoD Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global SVoD Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America SVoD Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America SVoD Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America SVoD Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America SVoD Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America SVoD Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America SVoD Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America SVoD Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America SVoD Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America SVoD Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America SVoD Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America SVoD Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America SVoD Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe SVoD Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe SVoD Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe SVoD Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe SVoD Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe SVoD Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe SVoD Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe SVoD Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe SVoD Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe SVoD Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe SVoD Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe SVoD Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe SVoD Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific SVoD Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific SVoD Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific SVoD Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific SVoD Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific SVoD Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific SVoD Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific SVoD Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific SVoD Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific SVoD Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific SVoD Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific SVoD Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific SVoD Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America SVoD Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America SVoD Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America SVoD Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America SVoD Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America SVoD Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America SVoD Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America SVoD Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America SVoD Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America SVoD Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America SVoD Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America SVoD Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America SVoD Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa SVoD Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa SVoD Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa SVoD Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa SVoD Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa SVoD Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa SVoD Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa SVoD Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa SVoD Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa SVoD Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa SVoD Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa SVoD Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa SVoD Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Netflix

11.1.1 Netflix Company Details

11.1.2 Netflix Business Overview

11.1.3 Netflix SVoD Introduction

11.1.4 Netflix Revenue in SVoD Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Netflix Recent Development

11.2 Hulu

11.2.1 Hulu Company Details

11.2.2 Hulu Business Overview

11.2.3 Hulu SVoD Introduction

11.2.4 Hulu Revenue in SVoD Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Hulu Recent Development

11.3 Amazon Prime Video

11.3.1 Amazon Prime Video Company Details

11.3.2 Amazon Prime Video Business Overview

11.3.3 Amazon Prime Video SVoD Introduction

11.3.4 Amazon Prime Video Revenue in SVoD Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Amazon Prime Video Recent Development

11.4 Globo Play

11.4.1 Globo Play Company Details

11.4.2 Globo Play Business Overview

11.4.3 Globo Play SVoD Introduction

11.4.4 Globo Play Revenue in SVoD Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Globo Play Recent Development

11.5 Claro Video

11.5.1 Claro Video Company Details

11.5.2 Claro Video Business Overview

11.5.3 Claro Video SVoD Introduction

11.5.4 Claro Video Revenue in SVoD Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Claro Video Recent Development

11.6 Crackle

11.6.1 Crackle Company Details

11.6.2 Crackle Business Overview

11.6.3 Crackle SVoD Introduction

11.6.4 Crackle Revenue in SVoD Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Crackle Recent Development

11.7 HBO

11.7.1 HBO Company Details

11.7.2 HBO Business Overview

11.7.3 HBO SVoD Introduction

11.7.4 HBO Revenue in SVoD Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 HBO Recent Development

11.8 CBS All Access

11.8.1 CBS All Access Company Details

11.8.2 CBS All Access Business Overview

11.8.3 CBS All Access SVoD Introduction

11.8.4 CBS All Access Revenue in SVoD Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 CBS All Access Recent Development

11.9 DC Universe

11.9.1 DC Universe Company Details

11.9.2 DC Universe Business Overview

11.9.3 DC Universe SVoD Introduction

11.9.4 DC Universe Revenue in SVoD Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 DC Universe Recent Development

11.10 ALT Balaji

11.10.1 ALT Balaji Company Details

11.10.2 ALT Balaji Business Overview

11.10.3 ALT Balaji SVoD Introduction

11.10.4 ALT Balaji Revenue in SVoD Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 ALT Balaji Recent Development

11.11 Iflix

11.11.1 Iflix Company Details

11.11.2 Iflix Business Overview

11.11.3 Iflix SVoD Introduction

11.11.4 Iflix Revenue in SVoD Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Iflix Recent Development

11.12 Stan

11.12.1 Stan Company Details

11.12.2 Stan Business Overview

11.12.3 Stan SVoD Introduction

11.12.4 Stan Revenue in SVoD Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 Stan Recent Development

11.13 Seeso

11.13.1 Seeso Company Details

11.13.2 Seeso Business Overview

11.13.3 Seeso SVoD Introduction

11.13.4 Seeso Revenue in SVoD Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 Seeso Recent Development

11.14 iQiyi

11.14.1 iQiyi Company Details

11.14.2 iQiyi Business Overview

11.14.3 iQiyi SVoD Introduction

11.14.4 iQiyi Revenue in SVoD Business (2016-2021)

11.14.5 iQiyi Recent Development

11.15 ViuTV India

11.15.1 ViuTV India Company Details

11.15.2 ViuTV India Business Overview

11.15.3 ViuTV India SVoD Introduction

11.15.4 ViuTV India Revenue in SVoD Business (2016-2021)

11.15.5 ViuTV India Recent Development

11.16 Apple Music

11.16.1 Apple Music Company Details

11.16.2 Apple Music Business Overview

11.16.3 Apple Music SVoD Introduction

11.16.4 Apple Music Revenue in SVoD Business (2016-2021)

11.16.5 Apple Music Recent Development

11.17 Facebook

11.17.1 Facebook Company Details

11.17.2 Facebook Business Overview

11.17.3 Facebook SVoD Introduction

11.17.4 Facebook Revenue in SVoD Business (2016-2021)

11.17.5 Facebook Recent Development

11.18 Lightbox

11.18.1 Lightbox Company Details

11.18.2 Lightbox Business Overview

11.18.3 Lightbox SVoD Introduction

11.18.4 Lightbox Revenue in SVoD Business (2016-2021)

11.18.5 Lightbox Recent Development

11.18 Yahoo

.1 Yahoo Company Details

.2 Yahoo Business Overview

.3 Yahoo SVoD Introduction

.4 Yahoo Revenue in SVoD Business (2016-2021)

.5 Yahoo Recent Development

11.20 Blim

11.20.1 Blim Company Details

11.20.2 Blim Business Overview

11.20.3 Blim SVoD Introduction

11.20.4 Blim Revenue in SVoD Business (2016-2021)

11.20.5 Blim Recent Development

11.21 Hotstar

11.21.1 Hotstar Company Details

11.21.2 Hotstar Business Overview

11.21.3 Hotstar SVoD Introduction

11.21.4 Hotstar Revenue in SVoD Business (2016-2021)

11.21.5 Hotstar Recent Development

11.22 Youku

11.22.1 Youku Company Details

11.22.2 Youku Business Overview

11.22.3 Youku SVoD Introduction

11.22.4 Youku Revenue in SVoD Business (2016-2021)

11.22.5 Youku Recent Development

11.23 YouToube Premium

11.23.1 YouToube Premium Company Details

11.23.2 YouToube Premium Business Overview

11.23.3 YouToube Premium SVoD Introduction

11.23.4 YouToube Premium Revenue in SVoD Business (2016-2021)

11.23.5 YouToube Premium Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

