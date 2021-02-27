Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market is Booming Worldwide by Top Emerging Key Players: Ricardo, TomTom, International BV, Siemen, WS Atkins, Kapsch Trafficcom, Q-Free ASA, EFKON, Iteris, Siemen, WS Atkins

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding.The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Intelligent Road System (IRS) market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Intelligent Road System (IRS) market. The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Intelligent Road System (IRS) market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Intelligent Road System (IRS) market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Ricardo, TomTom, International BV, Siemen, WS Atkins, Kapsch Trafficcom, Q-Free ASA, EFKON, Iteris, Siemen, WS Atkins Market Segment by Product Type: , Wireless Communication, Computational Technologies, Floating Car Data/ Floating Cellular Data, Sensing Technologies, Others Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Segment by Application: Emergency Vehicle Notification System, Automatic Road Enforcement, Variable Speed Limits, Collision Avoidance System, Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Intelligent Road System (IRS) market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Intelligent Road System (IRS) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Intelligent Road System (IRS) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Intelligent Road System (IRS) market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Intelligent Road System (IRS) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Intelligent Road System (IRS) market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Wireless Communication

1.2.3 Computational Technologies

1.2.4 Floating Car Data/ Floating Cellular Data

1.2.5 Sensing Technologies

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Emergency Vehicle Notification System

1.3.3 Automatic Road Enforcement

1.3.4 Variable Speed Limits

1.3.5 Collision Avoidance System

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Intelligent Road System (IRS) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Intelligent Road System (IRS) Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Intelligent Road System (IRS) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Intelligent Road System (IRS) Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Trends

2.3.2 Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Drivers

2.3.3 Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Challenges

2.3.4 Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Intelligent Road System (IRS) Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Intelligent Road System (IRS) Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Intelligent Road System (IRS) Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Intelligent Road System (IRS) Revenue

3.4 Global Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Intelligent Road System (IRS) Revenue in 2020

3.5 Intelligent Road System (IRS) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Intelligent Road System (IRS) Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Intelligent Road System (IRS) Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Intelligent Road System (IRS) Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Intelligent Road System (IRS) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Intelligent Road System (IRS) Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Intelligent Road System (IRS) Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Intelligent Road System (IRS) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Ricardo

11.1.1 Ricardo Company Details

11.1.2 Ricardo Business Overview

11.1.3 Ricardo Intelligent Road System (IRS) Introduction

11.1.4 Ricardo Revenue in Intelligent Road System (IRS) Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Ricardo Recent Development

11.2 TomTom

11.2.1 TomTom Company Details

11.2.2 TomTom Business Overview

11.2.3 TomTom Intelligent Road System (IRS) Introduction

11.2.4 TomTom Revenue in Intelligent Road System (IRS) Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 TomTom Recent Development

11.3 International BV

11.3.1 International BV Company Details

11.3.2 International BV Business Overview

11.3.3 International BV Intelligent Road System (IRS) Introduction

11.3.4 International BV Revenue in Intelligent Road System (IRS) Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 International BV Recent Development

11.4 Siemen

11.4.1 Siemen Company Details

11.4.2 Siemen Business Overview

11.4.3 Siemen Intelligent Road System (IRS) Introduction

11.4.4 Siemen Revenue in Intelligent Road System (IRS) Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Siemen Recent Development

11.5 WS Atkins

11.5.1 WS Atkins Company Details

11.5.2 WS Atkins Business Overview

11.5.3 WS Atkins Intelligent Road System (IRS) Introduction

11.5.4 WS Atkins Revenue in Intelligent Road System (IRS) Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 WS Atkins Recent Development

11.6 Kapsch Trafficcom

11.6.1 Kapsch Trafficcom Company Details

11.6.2 Kapsch Trafficcom Business Overview

11.6.3 Kapsch Trafficcom Intelligent Road System (IRS) Introduction

11.6.4 Kapsch Trafficcom Revenue in Intelligent Road System (IRS) Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Kapsch Trafficcom Recent Development

11.7 Q-Free ASA

11.7.1 Q-Free ASA Company Details

11.7.2 Q-Free ASA Business Overview

11.7.3 Q-Free ASA Intelligent Road System (IRS) Introduction

11.7.4 Q-Free ASA Revenue in Intelligent Road System (IRS) Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Q-Free ASA Recent Development

11.8 EFKON

11.8.1 EFKON Company Details

11.8.2 EFKON Business Overview

11.8.3 EFKON Intelligent Road System (IRS) Introduction

11.8.4 EFKON Revenue in Intelligent Road System (IRS) Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 EFKON Recent Development

11.9 Iteris

11.9.1 Iteris Company Details

11.9.2 Iteris Business Overview

11.9.3 Iteris Intelligent Road System (IRS) Introduction

11.9.4 Iteris Revenue in Intelligent Road System (IRS) Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Iteris Recent Development

11.10 Lanner Electronics

11.10.1 Lanner Electronics Company Details

11.10.2 Lanner Electronics Business Overview

11.10.3 Lanner Electronics Intelligent Road System (IRS) Introduction

11.10.4 Lanner Electronics Revenue in Intelligent Road System (IRS) Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Lanner Electronics Recent Development

11.11 Roper Technologies

11.11.1 Roper Technologies Company Details

11.11.2 Roper Technologies Business Overview

11.11.3 Roper Technologies Intelligent Road System (IRS) Introduction

11.11.4 Roper Technologies Revenue in Intelligent Road System (IRS) Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Roper Technologies Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

