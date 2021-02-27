Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market is Booming Worldwide by Top Emerging Key Players: AT&T Inc., Verizon Communication, China Mobile Ltd, Vodafone Group PLC, Amdocs, Aeris Communications, Deutsche Telekom AG, Sprint Corporation, Sierra Wireless, Vodafone Group PLC, Amdocs

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding.The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Cellular M2M Connectivity Services market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Cellular M2M Connectivity Services market. The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Cellular M2M Connectivity Services market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Cellular M2M Connectivity Services market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

AT&T Inc., Verizon Communication, China Mobile Ltd, Vodafone Group PLC, Amdocs, Aeris Communications, Deutsche Telekom AG, Sprint Corporation, Sierra Wireless, Vodafone Group PLC, Amdocs Market Segment by Product Type: , Communication and Associated Services, Hardware and Associated Services, Software and IT Services Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market Segment by Application: Automotive and Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Energy and Utilities, Healthcare, Retail, Security and Public safety, Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Cellular M2M Connectivity Services market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Cellular M2M Connectivity Services market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Cellular M2M Connectivity Services industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Cellular M2M Connectivity Services market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Cellular M2M Connectivity Services market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Cellular M2M Connectivity Services market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Communication and Associated Services

1.2.3 Hardware and Associated Services

1.2.4 Software and IT Services

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Automotive and Transportation

1.3.3 Consumer Electronics

1.3.4 Energy and Utilities

1.3.5 Healthcare

1.3.6 Retail

1.3.7 Security and Public safety

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market Trends

2.3.2 Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market Drivers

2.3.3 Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market Challenges

2.3.4 Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Revenue

3.4 Global Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Revenue in 2020

3.5 Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 AT&T Inc.

11.1.1 AT&T Inc. Company Details

11.1.2 AT&T Inc. Business Overview

11.1.3 AT&T Inc. Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Introduction

11.1.4 AT&T Inc. Revenue in Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 AT&T Inc. Recent Development

11.2 Verizon Communication

11.2.1 Verizon Communication Company Details

11.2.2 Verizon Communication Business Overview

11.2.3 Verizon Communication Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Introduction

11.2.4 Verizon Communication Revenue in Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Verizon Communication Recent Development

11.3 China Mobile Ltd

11.3.1 China Mobile Ltd Company Details

11.3.2 China Mobile Ltd Business Overview

11.3.3 China Mobile Ltd Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Introduction

11.3.4 China Mobile Ltd Revenue in Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 China Mobile Ltd Recent Development

11.4 Vodafone Group PLC

11.4.1 Vodafone Group PLC Company Details

11.4.2 Vodafone Group PLC Business Overview

11.4.3 Vodafone Group PLC Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Introduction

11.4.4 Vodafone Group PLC Revenue in Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Vodafone Group PLC Recent Development

11.5 Amdocs

11.5.1 Amdocs Company Details

11.5.2 Amdocs Business Overview

11.5.3 Amdocs Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Introduction

11.5.4 Amdocs Revenue in Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Amdocs Recent Development

11.6 Aeris Communications

11.6.1 Aeris Communications Company Details

11.6.2 Aeris Communications Business Overview

11.6.3 Aeris Communications Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Introduction

11.6.4 Aeris Communications Revenue in Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Aeris Communications Recent Development

11.7 Deutsche Telekom AG

11.7.1 Deutsche Telekom AG Company Details

11.7.2 Deutsche Telekom AG Business Overview

11.7.3 Deutsche Telekom AG Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Introduction

11.7.4 Deutsche Telekom AG Revenue in Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Deutsche Telekom AG Recent Development

11.8 Sprint Corporation

11.8.1 Sprint Corporation Company Details

11.8.2 Sprint Corporation Business Overview

11.8.3 Sprint Corporation Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Introduction

11.8.4 Sprint Corporation Revenue in Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Sprint Corporation Recent Development

11.9 Sierra Wireless

11.9.1 Sierra Wireless Company Details

11.9.2 Sierra Wireless Business Overview

11.9.3 Sierra Wireless Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Introduction

11.9.4 Sierra Wireless Revenue in Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Sierra Wireless Recent Development

11.10 Telefonica

11.10.1 Telefonica Company Details

11.10.2 Telefonica Business Overview

11.10.3 Telefonica Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Introduction

11.10.4 Telefonica Revenue in Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Telefonica Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

