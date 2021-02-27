Cloud Customer Relationship Management Market to Witness Massive Growth by HubSpot, Corefactors, Deltek

The global cloud customer relationship management market is expected to grow at a healthy pace during the forecast period, according to the AMA study. Rising adoption of cloud based solutions & services and growing demand for automated CRM are expected to be some of the major factors aiding into the growth for the market. However, the market is expected to witness a decline in the growth during FY 2020 but it is again expected to rise with a healthy pace after the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

Latest released the research study on Global Cloud Customer Relationship Management Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Cloud Customer Relationship Management Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Cloud Customer Relationship Management Market. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Oracle (United States), IBM (United States), Salesforce.com (United States), Zoho Corporation (India), HubSpot (United States), Freshworks (United States), Corefactors (India), Bitrix (United States), Salesflare (United States), ISO Travel Solutions GmbH (Germany), Agile CRM (United States), Microsoft (United States), Deltek (United States), SAP SE (Germany) and SAS Institute Inc. (United States)

Cloud Customer Relationship Management Market Data Breakdown and Market Segmentation:

Study by Application (Calendar/Reminder, Document Management, Email Marketing, Lead Generation, Lead Scoring, Mobile Access, Marketing Automation Integration, Social Media Integration, Task Management, Others), Enterprise Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Platform (Windows, IOS/MAC, Web, Android), Industry Verticals (IT & Telecom, Aerospace & Defense, Hospitality, Education, BFSI, Automotive, Transportation & Logistics, Retail & E-commerce, Government, Others), Component (Software, Services (Managed, Professional))

Market Drivers

Rising Adoption of Cloud-Based Solutions & Services

Growing Demand for Automated CRM

Market Trend

Implementation of Artificial Intelligence Cloud Customer Relationship Management Platform

Restraints

Availability of Open Source Platforms

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Cloud Customer Relationship Management Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weightage.

