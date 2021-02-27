Plant Activators Market Forecast, Trends, Share, Size, Industry Growth, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

The Plant Activators Industry report provides a basic overview of the market including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Plant Activators Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Plant activators are the chemicals which induce plant defense responses to an extensive spectrum of pathogens. The use of plant activators has become a widespread practice in plant farming. Besides, the agricultural sector has become open to utilizing protective chemicals to prevent attacks on crops by pathogens. Since plant activators don’t have any pesticide or antibiotic activity, their disadvantageous effects on the environment and human health are insignificant. Among the plant activators, major ones are 2, 6-dichloroisonicotinic acid, acibenzolar-S-methyl, salicylic acid, ?-aminobutyric acid, probenazole, riboflavin, prohexadione-Ca, harpin, potassium phosphonate, and methyl jasmonate.

Top Key Players:- Syngenta,Isagro,Arysta LifeScience,NutriAg,Futureco Bioscience S.A.,Meiji Seika,Certis USA L.L.C.,Gowan,Eagle Plant Protect Pvt. Ltd.,Jaivik Crop Care LLP

The growing number of plant nurseries and innovative technologies for spraying chemicals and activators are the crucial factors driving the plant activators market growth. Mounting levels of investment for the growth of the agricultural industry and adoption of farming activities is anticipated to boost many opportunities for the growth of the plant activators market. However, the availability of limited products and massive dependence on chemical products are acting as market restraints for the plant activators’ growth during the forecast period.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of Plant Activators industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global plant activators market is segmented into source, form, crop type, mode of application. By source, the plant activators market is classified into Biological, Chemical. By form, the plant activators market is classified into Powder, Granules, Liquid. By crop type, the plant activators market is classified into Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Others. By mode of application, the plant activators market is classified into Foliar, Soil Treatment, Others.

The report analyzes factors affecting the plant activators market from both demand and supply side. Further, it evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions, namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America, after evaluating political, economic, social, and technological factors affecting the plant activators market in these regions.

