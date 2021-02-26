Gas Separation Membrane Market Outlook 2021-2028| Global Growth Analysis and Forecast Report with Key Players – Honeywell International (Honeywell UOP), Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Air Liquide Advanced Separations LLC

Future Market Insights has adopted multi-disciplinary approach to shed light on the advancement of the Gas Separation Membrane Market during the recorded period. The study presents a profound plunge into the current growth dynamics and their major avenues in the estimation year of 2017, with key prospects over the forecast period 2018 to 2028.

Extensive rounds of essential and a comprehensive secondary research have been leveraged by the analysts at Future Market Insights to arrive at various estimations and projections of the Gas Separation Membrane Market, both at national and international levels. The analysts have utilized various industry-wide unmistakable business insight apparatuses to merge realities, figures, and market information into income assessments and projections in the Gas Separation Membrane Market.

Impact of COVID-19 on Chemicals & Materials Industry

COVID-19 pandemic has caused severe impact on the global economy at various levels and the impact is seen on Chemicals & Materials market as well. The market growth declined drastically during the lockdown when the manufacturing units experienced shutdowns and a dearth in raw materials supply and absence of human resources Owing to the ongoing crisis caused by the pandemic, the production, and supply chain activities have seen a minor slump. However, the market is likely to set on a path of regaining as the economy starts to stabilize.

Key Players Dominating the Global Gas Separation Membrane Market

Some of the key players covered in the global gas separation membrane market study include Honeywell International (Honeywell UOP), Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Air Liquide Advanced Separations LLC, UBE Industries Ltd., Schlumberger Ltd, Fujifilm Manufacturing Europe B.V., Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Membrane Technology and Research Inc., Evonik Industries, Atlas Copco AB, and Generon LLC.

Gas Separation Membrane Market: Segmentation

Martial Type

Polymeric Membrane

Inorganic Membrane

Metallic Membrane

Construction Type

Hollow Fiber Module

Spiral Wound Module

Plate & Frame Module

Application

Nitrogen Separation

Oxygen Separation

Acid gas Separation

Hydrogen Separation

Methane Separation

Carbon Dioxide Separation

Olefin – Paraffin Separation

End Use

Chemical

Petrochemical and Oil & Gas

Food and Beverages

Power Generation

Pharmaceutical

Pollution Control

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

Table Of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Overview

1.2. Market Analysis

1.3. FMI Analysis and Recommendations

1.4. Wheel of Fortune

2. Market Introduction

2.1. Market Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition

3. Market Viewpoint

3.1. Macro-Economic Factors

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.3. Value Chain

3.4. Forecast Factors: Relevance and Impact

3.5. Opportunity Analysis

4. Global Gas Separation Membrane Market Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2028

4.1. Introduction

5. Global Gas Separation Membrane Market Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2028 By Material Type

