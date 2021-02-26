FMI Updates Injector Nozzle Market Forecast and Analysis as Corona Virus Outbreak Disturbs Investment Plans

Injector Nozzles are an important part of combustion engine powered vehicles, and function to inject fuel such as gasoline or diesel into engine cylinders at high pressure to initiate combustion. A large share of all vehicles being manufactured globally deploys injector nozzles, as it improves fuel efficiency and optimize vehicle performance.

The global demand for injector nozzle is directly proportional to the sales of convention IC engines, and the global injector nozzle market is expected to expand with a decent CAGR over the forecast period.

Download the sample copy of Report with table of contents and Figures @

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/REP-GB-4550

Injector NozzleMarket: Drivers & Restraints

The major factors boosting the growth of Injector Nozzle market is rising growth in the automobile industry. With the growing number of automobiles for both personal and commercial uses, the market for Injector Nozzles grows hand in hand with fuel based vehicle production and is projected to grow on a positive scale in the upcoming years. Vehicles have become more of a commodity than a luxury product owing to higher disposable incomes of the consumers leading to higher demand for automobiles thereby directly influencing the growth of Injector Nozzle market. A large chunk of this demand is anticipated to come from the developing nations of Asia pacific and Latin America.

Preview Analysis of Injector Nozzle Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012 – 2016 and Opportunity Assessment; 2017 – 2027:

This coupled with the availability of advanced Injector Nozzles, is pushing automobile manufacturers to replace existing injector nozzles for better control and safety features. The need to achieve better fuel efficiency and reduce car weight is driving more demand in the injector nozzle market, and also governing innovations in the injector nozzle market. However, shifting preference towards electric vehicles act as a major restraint in the global injector nozzle market, but due to lack of EV charging stations, most consumers are still likely to prefer hybrid vehicles.

Injector NozzleMarket: Market Segmentation

The Injector Nozzle Market is segmented on three factors, on the basis of fuel type, product type, sales channel and in terms of vehicle type.

Based on fuel type, the Injector Nozzle market is segmented into:

Gasoline

Diesel

Based on product type, the Injector Nozzle market is segmented into:

Gasoline Port Fuel Injection

Gasoline Direct Injection

Diesel Direct Injection

Based on sales channel, the Injector Nozzle market is segmented into:

OEM

After Market

Based on vehicle type, the Injector Nozzle market is segmented into:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Injector Nozzle Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, Injector Nozzle market has been categorized into seven key regions including North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific Exc. Japan Injector Nozzle market is expected to dominate the global market, amid presence of large number of automotive component manufacturers in the region. In Asia Pacific region, the number of vehicles produced per year in China and India are higher than the numbers attained by major manufacturers in the Western Europe and North America regions. Vehicle production in these countries is steadily growing on a yearly basis. Emerging countries in the Latin America region such as Mexico and Brazil create attractive opportunities for the automotive injector nozzle market as many well-known automobile manufacturers have set up their automotive plants in these countries. Eastern Europe Injector Nozzle market is also expected to witness gradual growth over the forecast period, as global car manufacturers are expected to gradually set up their manufacturing bases in the region, over the last years of the forecast period. North America and Western Europe are anticipated to present high growth for technologically advanced Injector Nozzles, as these regions has endorsed some of the most advanced technologies in vehicle automation, and have high focus on improving the fuel efficiency.

Injector Nozzle Market: Key Players

Some of the players identified in Global Injector Nozzle market are:-

Delphi Automotive PLC

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Infineon Technologies AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Magneti Marelli S.p.A

Keihin Corporation

Federal-Mogul

Edelbrock Llc

Kinsler Fuel Injection

Ti Automotive Inc.

Transonic Combustion Inc.

Our advisory services are aimed at helping you with specific, customized insights that are relevant to your specific challenges. Let us know about your challenges and our trusted advisors will connect with you:https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-4550

More from Automotive & Transportation :

About FMI

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

For Media Enquiries: [email protected]

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com