Latest Electric Traction Motor Market by Type (AC and DC), Power Rating (Below 200 kW, 200-400 kW, and Above 400 kW)

The Electric Traction Motor Market is projected to reach USD 36.6 Billion,by 2025 from an estimated market size of USD 14.2 Billion in 2020,growing at a CAGR of 20.9%, from 2020 to 2025.

Top Companies profiled in the Electric Traction Motor Market:

ABB (Switzerland)

CG Power and Industrial Solutions (India)

CRRC (China)

GE (US)

Siemens (Germany)

The AC segment is estimated to be the fastest growing market from 2020 to 2025.AC electric traction motor are more into demand as compared to DC electric traction motor because of various reasons such as they are simple to construct, does not require any additional mechanical contacts such as brushes to work, and are lighter as compared to DC electric traction motor for equivalent power.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest size of the electric traction motor market, followed by Europe and North America in 2019. The region is the largest market for electric traction motors and home to some of the fastest-growing economies in the world. Moreover, increasing investments in electric vehicles and rolling stock are the key factors driving the electric traction motor market in Asia Pacific.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Countries Covered

1.4 Years Considered For The Study

1.5 Currency

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.3 Breakdown Of Primaries

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Market Breakdown & Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions

2.5 Limitations

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities In The Electric Traction Motor Market

4.2 Europe Market Size, By Application & Country

4.3 Electric Traction Motor Market, By Region

4.4 Electric Traction Motor Market, By Type

4.5 Electric Traction Motor Market, By Power Rating

4.6 Electric Traction Motor Market, By Application

5 Market Overview

…and More

