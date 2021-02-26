Global Neurovascular Devices Market 2021 Movements by Trend Analysis, Growth Status, Revenue Expectation to 2027 | Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc

The Neurovascular Devices Market was valued at US$ 2,997.36 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3,871.20 millionby 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of3.2%from 2020to 2027.

Global neurovascular devices market was segmented by product, application and end user. On the basis of the product the market is segmented as neurothrombectomy devices, aneurysm coiling & embolization devices, cerebral balloon angioplasty & stenting systems and support devices. Based on the application the market is segmented into cerebral aneurysms, ischemic strokes, arteriovenous malformation & fistulas and other applications. The end user segment is classified into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and specialized clinics.

The market for neurovascular devices is expected to grow significantly due to factors such as increasing incidences of neurovascular diseases, rising demand for minimally invasive procedures, and significantly growing aging population. However, factor such as high cost of embolization coils and lack of expert professionals are the major restraining factors for the growth of the market. COVID19 has impacted the neurovascular devices market. In many countries situation such as lockdown has led the patient to opt for rescheduling the neuro surgeries which has significantly contributed in the market disruption

The major players operating in the neurovascular devices market include, Medtronic plc, Stryker Corporation., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Acandis GmbH & Co. KG., MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Penumbra, Inc., phenox GmbH, Integer Holdings Corporation, and Memry Corporation. The companies have carried out various organic and inorganic growth strategies in the market which has assisted in strengthening their product offering in the market.

Global Neurovascular Devices Market – ByProduct

Neurothrombectomy Devices

Clot Retrieval Devices

Suction & Aspiration Devices

Snares

Aneurysm Coiling & Embolization Devices

Embolic Coils Bare Detachable Coils Coated Detachable Coils

Flow Diversion Devices

Liquid Embolic Agents

Cerebral Balloon Angioplasty & Stenting Systems

Carotid Artery Stents

Embolic Protection Systems

Balloon Occlusion Devices

Distal Fillers

Support Devices

Microcatheters

Microguidewies

By Global Neurovascular Devices Market – By Application

Cerebral Aneurysms

Ischemic Stroke

Arteriovenous Malformation & Fistulas

Other Applications

By Global Neurovascular Devices Market – By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialized Clinics

Global Neurovascular Devices Market – By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Japan

China

India

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

U.A.E

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

South and Central America (SCAM)

Brazil

