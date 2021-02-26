Recent Research: Detailed Analysis on X-Ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Market Size with Forecast to 2027 | Shimadzu Corporation, Physical Electronics Inc

The X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy market was valued at US$ 554.07 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027 to reach US$ 896.90 million by 2027.

The global x-ray photoelectron spectroscopy market, based on the product type, is segmented into monochromatic x-ray photoelectron spectroscopy, and non-monochromatic x-ray photoelectron spectroscopy. The usage segment is segmented into element detection, contamination detection, density estimation, empirical formula determination, and others. The application segment is segmented into healthcare, aerospace, automotive, and others. In 2018, the monochromatic x-ray photoelectron spectroscopy accounted for the largest market share in the global x-ray photoelectron spectroscopy market by product type. Monochromatic x-ray photoelectron spectroscopy is preferred widely as it offers many advantages over non-monochromatic x-ray photoelectron spectroscopy.

The market for x-ray photoelectron spectroscopy is expected to grow, owing to factors such as increasing demand for high-performance materials and increasing funding by private bodies in R&D. Moreover, development opportunities in emerging countries are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Leading companies operating in the x-ray photoelectron spectroscopy market are Shimadzu Corporation, Physical Electronics Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Japan Electrons Optic Laboratory Company Limited, Revera Incorporated, SPECS GmBH, Prevac, Scienta Omicron, Staib Instruments, OCI Vacuum Microengineering Inc. among others.

Global X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy Market – By Product Type

Monochromatic X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy

Non-Monochromatic X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy



Global X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy Market – By Usage

Element Detection

Contamination Detection

Empirical formula Determination

Density Estimation

Others



Global X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy Market – By Application

Healthcare

Aerospace

Automotive

Others

Global X-Ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Market – By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Japan

China

India

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

U.A.E

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

South and Central America (SCAM)

Brazil

