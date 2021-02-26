Patient Temperature Monitoring Market Size, Share 2021-Global Business Trends, Share, Progress Insight, Modest Analysis, Statistics, Regional, And Forecast to 2027

The patient temperature monitoring market was valued at US$ 2,946.47 million in 2019 and is expected reach US$ 4,386.01 million in 2027; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2027.

The growth of the patient temperature monitoring market is attributed to the growing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, and increasing awareness regarding the benefits and usefulness of patient temperature monitoring. The global patient temperature monitoring market, based on application, is segmented into pyrexia/fever, hypothermia, blood transfusion, anesthesia, and other applications (sleep management and weight management). The pyrexia/fever segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and it is estimated to register the highest CAGR in during the forecast period.

Leading companies operating in the patient temperature monitoring market are 3M, American Diagnostic Corporation, Cardinal Health Inc., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Oura, Ava Science Inc, Tempdrop LLC., Braun GmbH (P&G Brand), Biofourmis Inc., Fertility Focus Limited, Fairhaven Health, LLC, VivoSensMedical GmbH, Valley Electronics AG, Cycle Technologies, and Natural Cycles Nordic AB, among others.

Global Patient temperature monitoring market – By Product

Wearable Continuous Monitoring Sensors

Smart Temperature Monitoring Patches

Table-Top Temperature Monitoring Devices Non-invasive Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market Continuous Core Body Temperature Monitoring Devices Market

Handheld Temperature Monitoring Devices Mercury Thermometers Market Digital Thermometers Market Infrared Thermometers Market

Invasive Temperature Monitoring Devices

Global Patient temperature monitoring market – By Site

Noninvasive Temperature Monitoring Oral Temperature Monitoring Market Axillary and Temporal Artery Temperature Monitoring Market Tympanic Membrane Temperature Monitoring Market

Invasive Temperature Monitoring Esophageal Temperature Monitoring Market Nasopharynx Temperature Monitoring Market Urinary Bladder Temperature Monitoring Market Rectal Temperature Monitoring Market



Global Patient temperature monitoring market – By Application

Pyrexia/Fever

Hypothermia

Blood Transfusion

Anesthesia

Other Applications (Sleep, Weight Management)

Global Patient Temperature Monitoring Market – By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Japan

China

India

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

U.A.E

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

South and Central America (SCAM)

Brazil

