Embolic Protection Devices Market Advancements, Key Players, Strategies to Boost Industry Growth 2026

Global Embolic Protection Devices Market was valued US$ 403.6 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 754.2 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.13 % during a forecast period.

The embolic protection devices are used to capture & remove the number of difficulties during percutaneous cardiac procedures such as debris i.e. damaged cells or tissue being released into the bloodstream & causing blockages in smaller vessels.

The major driving factors of the global embolic protection devices are rising incidence of cardiovascular & neurovascular diseases, growing funding & investments, a launch of technologically advanced, and increasing demand of minimally invasive heart procedures such as carotid artery stenting & transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR). The growth in the number of transcatheter aortic valve replacement procedures is expanding the market owing to the rising elderly population, growing fat population, increasing occurrence of aortic stenosis in heart patients. However, product failure and recalls are limiting market growth. Strict regulatory situation & unfavorable government policies, and lack of skilled professionals are also hindering the market growth.

Distal filter devices segment is the largest segment and accounted for approximately 80% of the total market share owing to the high demand for these devices. This device allows continuing circulating of blood through the pores of the filter. Distal filters also allow for different media injection during the procedure for lesion & arterial visualization.

Distal occlusion devices use a balloon catheter to temporarily block the flow of blood in a vessel while the intervention is performed. A catheter is a thin tube prepared from medical grade materials & serving a broad range of functions and inserted in the body to treat diseases as well as perform a surgical procedure. The limiting factor of distal occlusion is that these devices require fast action by the interventional team to complete a procedure in four to six minutes so blood flow can be restored.

Neurovascular diseases are expected for the largest share owing to the growing cases of neurological disorders. The constant development of catheters & guidewires to prevent clots from forming in arteries are increasing the market growth. Preference of minimally invasive surgeries, improvement of new devices, and favorable reimbursement policies are also the boosting the growth of this segment.

North America is leading the embolic protection devices market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific region, owing to the growing aging population, which ultimately leads to the increasing patient population, a rising occurrence of cardiovascular & neurovascular diseases. Increasing adoption of minimally invasive techniques, growing availability of funding to develop novel products, and the strong presence of device manufacturers in the country also enhance the growth of embolic protection devices in the North American region.

Some of the leading players in the global embolic protection devices market are Abbott Laboratories, Claret Medical Inc, Boston Scientific Corporation, Contego Medical LLC, Medtronic Inc, L. Gore & Associates Inc, Ltd., Cardinal Health Inc, AngioSlide, Allium Medical Solutions Ltd. and Silk Road Medical Inc.

Scope of the Global Embolic Protection Devices Market:

Global Embolic Protection Devices Market by Type:

Distal filter devices

Distal occlusion devices

Proximal occlusion devices

Global Embolic Protection Devices Market by Material:

Nitinol

Polyurethane

Global Embolic Protection Devices Market by End-User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Global Embolic Protection Devices Market by Application:

Cardiovascular diseases

Neurovascular diseases

Peripheral vascular diseases

Key Players Analyzed in the Global Embolic Protection Devices Market:

Abbott Laboratories

Claret Medical Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Contego Medical LLC

Medtronic Inc

L. Gore & Associates Inc, Ltd.

Cardinal Health Inc

AngioSlide

Allium Medical Solutions Ltd.

Silk Road Medical Inc.

