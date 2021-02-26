Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Size, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis and Growth by Forecast to 2028

The latest report is the most recent study that offers 360° coverage of the Natural Language Processing (NLP) industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year.

Apple Inc., Google, Dolbey System Inc., Hewlett-Packard, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Netbase Solutions, SAS Institute Inc., Verint Systems Inc., and Amazon Web Services Inc., among others.

The report gives an extensive analysis of various segments of the market by studying the product range, applications, major regions, and leading companies in the industry. Additionally, the report also dedicates an individual section to give a detailed analysis of the manufacturing process, which includes information collected through both primary and secondary sources of data collection. The primary source of data collection contains interviews of industry experts who offer accurate insights into the future market scenario.

Type Cause Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Statistical NLP

Rule-Based NLP

Hybrid NLP

Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

On-Premises Deployment

Cloud-Based Deployment Public Cloud Private Cloud Hybrid Cloud



Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Professional Services

Managed Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Pattern & Image Recognition

Interactive Voice Response (IVR)

Text Analytics

Speech Analytics

Optical Character Recognition (OCR)

Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Retail

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Government

Others

Natural Language Processing (NLP) market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Parameters Details Market Size Estimation Period 2020 – 2027 Base Year Considered 2019 Historical data 2015 – 2019 Forecast Period 2020 – 2027 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2020 to 2027 Segments Covered Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions and more. Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Customization scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation Pricing and purchase options Explore Different Purchase Options and Request for Discount to Avail New Year Discount

The Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Research/Analysis Report addresses the following questions:

What is the growth rate of the Natural Language Processing (NLP) market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Natural Language Processing (NLP) industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Natural Language Processing (NLP) market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the Natural Language Processing (NLP) market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Natural Language Processing (NLP) industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

Get Insights into Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market

