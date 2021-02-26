Splicing Tapes Market 2021 – Business Opportunities and Regional Analysis, Emerging Brands to 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

A tape is any narrow strip or band of material used to hold or fasten something. A tape can be magnetic as well. Splicing tapes is a type of tape used for connecting two or more substrates to conduct non-stop operations or to increase the length. Mostly, these tapes are double sided as they have to connect both the ends of any substrate. Splicing tapes are typically placed between the primary edge of the outer turn of a roll of material sheet and the other roll of material sheet. These tapes exist in a varied number of carriers along with different adhesives system. Splicing tapes are used in tabbing ad holding lithium-ion battery and other electronic items. The backing materials namely, paper or tissue, pet or polyester, etc. are coated with acrylic, rubber and silicone adhesives to provide optimum strength for splicing, overlapping and butting, etc.

MARKET DYNAMICS

There is an increment in the demand for splicing tapes in packaging and paper & printing industries owing to the increase in population. This increasing demand is a factor driving the growth of the splicing tapes market. With digitalization, online shopping has become a trend these days, because of which, the demand for packaging and labeling has increased, and this, in turn, excites the growth of splicing tapes market. However, environmental regulation on paper & pulp industries, paperless reading along with the unhygienic process of making recycled paper has led to the downfall in the development of the market. Use of non-wood fiber in the preparation of paper and fleeting expansion of e-commerce business model are some key factors, anticipated to increase the growth of the splicing tapes market in the years to come.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Splicing Tapes Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemical and material industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the splicing tapes market with detailed market segmentation by resin type, backing material, application and geography. The global splicing tapes market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading splicing tapes players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global splicing tapes market is segmented on the basis of resin type, backing material, application and geography. On the basis of resin type, the market classify into acrylic, rubber, silicone, and others. On the basis of process, the market is broken into paper or tissue, pet or polyester, non-woven, and others. As per application, the market is bifurcated into paper & printing, packaging, electronics, labeling and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the splicing tapes market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The splicing tapes market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the splicing tapes market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the splicing tapes market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the splicing tapes market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from splicing tapes market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for splicing tapes in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the splicing tapes market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the splicing tapes market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

3M

ACE Tech Korea Co.,Ltd

Adhesive Research, Inc.

American Biltrite Inc.

Avery Dennison Corporation

ECHOtape

Nitto Denko Corporation

Orafol Europe Gmbh

Scapa Group Plc

tesa SE

