Foliar Spray Market 2021: Segments, Competitor Landscape, Top Key Players, Business Trends to 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Spray refers to a collection of drops, dispersed in a gas. It is formed as a result of a process known as atomization. Sprays serve two primary purposes of distributing material over a cross section and generating liquid surface area. Foliar spray is a technique of applying liquid fertilizers directly to the leaves of a plant, for the purpose of feeding them. The reason behind applying foliar spray to the leaves is that the plants can absorb the nutrients directly through their leaves. The response of any plant to the foliar spray is more rapid than other soil applications. Foliar spray is often sprayed on plants during their specific growth stages such as flowering & fruiting, transplant shock recovery, hail damage, and other weather conditions and their effects. These sprays also improve plant yield, provide immunity against diseases & insects, strength for drought tolerance, and enhances plant quality.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Rapidly increasing population and concern regarding global food security are factors driving the foliar spray market. Also, the ease of application and high efficiency of foliar spray products are responsible for driving the market towards healthy growth. However, certain limitations of foliar spray like dosage restrictions, phytotoxicity and hyped costs, restrict the development of the foliar spray market. The implication of advanced farming technologies as a part of agriculture 4.0 is anticipated to bolster the growth of the market in the years to come.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Foliar Spray Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemical and material industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the foliar spray market with detailed market segmentation by type, application and geography. The global foliar spray market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading foliar spray players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global foliar spray market is segmented on the basis of type, application and geography. On the basis of resin type the market classify into nitrogenous, potassic, phosphatic, micronutreints and macronutrients. The market on the basis of application is broken into horticulture crops, field crops, turfs & ornamentals, spheres and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The foliar spray market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the foliar spray market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the foliar spray market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the foliar spray market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from foliar spray market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for foliar spray in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the foliar spray market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the foliar spray market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Eurochem Group AG

Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals

Haifa Chemicals Ltd.

Hebei Monband Water Soluble Fertilizer Co., Ltd.

Israel Chemicals Ltd.

Lima Europe NV

Nutrien Ltd.

The Mosaic Company

TRIBOdyn AG

Yara International ASA

