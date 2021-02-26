Wood Preservative Market 2021 – Top Key Players Profiles and Future Prospects, Regional Study to 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Wood preservation techniques are used for the treatment of wood with chemical and biochemical substances to prevent its destruction by living organism such as bacteria, fungi, etc. Wood products are being impregnated with oilborne and waterborne preservatives to increase the utility of wood products. Preservatives protect wood products from fungi, insects, and alteration from weathering. Creosote and pentachlorophenol (PCP) have been widely used to preserve wood products such as railroad ties, utility poles, and timbers, etc. Wood preservation techniques are used to enhance the properties of wood through chemical changes of the wood cell walls. Wood preservation is being followed in different application such as fencing, structural & decking, landscaping, etc.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The wood preservative market will grow owing to the driving factors such as increasing industrialization and rising infrastructure needs. Increasing construction of residential buildings will further result in the growth of the wood preservative market. Due to increasing restriction on the usage of hazardous chemicals such as arsenic and chromium may pose some hindrance to the growth of the wood preservative market. However, increasing usage of wood for interior decoration applications in buildings will form some opportunities for the wood preservative market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Wood preservative Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the wood preservative market with detailed market segmentation by formulation and application. The wood preservative market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Wood preservative market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The wood preservative market is segmented on the basis of formulation and application. On the basis of formulation, the wood preservative market is segmented into modified water-based wood preservatives, oil-based wood preservatives, solvent-based wood preservatives. On the basis of application, the wood preservative market is segmented into residential and commercial, industrial.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the wood preservative market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The wood preservative market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the wood preservative market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the wood preservative market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the wood preservative market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Plastic pigments market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for wood preservative in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the wood preservative market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the Wood preservative market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

BASF Wolman

Cooper Care Wood Preservative

Janssen Pharmaceutica

KMG Chemicals

Koppers

Lanxess

Lonza

Remmers

Rutgers Organics

Troy Corporation

Viance

