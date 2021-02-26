Automotive Composite Suspension Component Market Forecast to 2027 – BENTELER International, Henderickson, IFA Composite, IFC Composite GmbH, Jamna Auto Industries Ltd., Muhr und Bender KG

Automotive Composite Suspension components are mainly an assembly between the vehicle frame and the road on which the vehicle is running. The suspension system comprises of components such as shock absorbers, tires, bushings, joints, and many others. Automotive Composite suspension components provide several benefits over steel components, such as high durability, lightweight, better vibration energy absorption, and better fatigue resistance. Different types of automotive composite suspension components such as coil spring, leaf spring, and stabilizer bar are used as a component.

MARKET DYNAMICS

A growing inclination for composite components in passenger and light commercial vehicles, Organic growth of automobile production, development of new composite suspension applications, stringent government regulations regarding fuel efficiency and carbon emission reductions and advancement in composites technology are some of the primary factors driving the growth of the automotive composite suspension components market. Composite suspension components offering numerous benefits over steel components is the primary factor expected to fuel the growth of automotive composite suspension components market.

The report also includes the profiles of key automotive composite suspension component market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

BENTELER International

Henderickson

IFA Composite

IFC Composite GmbH

Jamna Auto Industries Ltd.

Muhr und Bender KG

MW Industries, Inc.

Sogefi Group

Global Automotive Composite Suspension Component Market: Applications and Types

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Component (Coil Springs, Leaf Springs, Stabilizer Bar, Suspension Arm, Others); Vehicle (Passenger Car, Light Commercial vehicle, Medium-Heavy-Duty Commercial Vehicle, Others); Process (Compression Molding Process, HP-RTM Process, Prepreg Layup Process, Other Process) and Geography

The structure of the Automotive Composite Suspension Component Market report can be categorized into following sections:

Company Overview:

Company overview provides the information about location of the company where it is headquartered along with the established year, employee strength as of 2017, regions where the company is operating and the key business areas.

Financial Performance:

Overall company/segment revenue for the year 2019, 2018, and 2017 is provided in the sub title “Financial Performance” (public listed companies) along with the analysis and explanation of the increase or decrease in the same due to factors such as mergers & acquisition, profit or loss in any strategic business unit (SBUs) and others.

Product Benchmarking:

Product benchmarking comprises the comprehensive list of products pertaining to the respective market along with the application and key features.

Strategic Initiatives:

Insights pertaining to the new product launch, strategic collaboration, mergers and acquisition, regulatory approval, and other developments by the company in market are covered under strategic initiatives section.

Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the record as you want.

