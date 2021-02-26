TPEE in Automotive Industry Market Forecast to 2027 – Celanese, DSM, Eastman, Jiangyin Hetron, LG Chem, Mitsubishi Chemical, RadiciGroup, SABIC, Sichuan Sunplas

Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomer (TPEE) is a block copolymer who includes a hard segment of polyester and a soft segment of polyether; wherein the amorphous is made from the soft segment of polyether and the uncrystallized polyester. Increase in substitution of thermosets and other conventionally heavy materials such as metals and wood is expected to remain an important driving factor for the industry over the forecast period. Industry arise from different brand names among several suppliers, and lack of knowledge regarding the exact applications of each TPE type. Also, the polyester supply chain has also witnessed numerous restructuring, and divestment activities owing to supplier discrepancies. Such aspects have hindered industry growth to some extent.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Ability of all TPEs to course in a manner similar to thermoplastics and imitate the texture & performance of thermoset rubbers has made them ace demanding application trials over the last decade. TPEE products are also attaining popularity on account of their rapid processing & lower scrap or wastage rates.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global TPEE in automotive industry market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of TPEE in automotive industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of TPEE in automotive industry with detailed market segmentation by type, and application. The global TPEE in automotive industry market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the TPEE in Automotive Industry market and offers key trends and opportunities in automotive market.

The report also includes the profiles of TPEE in Automotive Industry market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Celanese

DSM

Eastman

Jiangyin Hetron

LG Chem

Mitsubishi Chemical

RadiciGroup

SABIC

Sichuan Sunplas

SK Chemicals

Global TPEE in Automotive Market: Applications and Types

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type (Injection Molding Grade, Extrusion Grade, Blow Molding Grade, Other); Application (Air Bag Deployment, CVJ Boots, Air Intake Ducting, Others) and Geography

The structure of the TPEE in Automotive Market report can be categorized into following sections:

Company Overview:

Company overview provides the information about location of the company where it is headquartered along with the established year, employee strength as of 2017, regions where the company is operating and the key business areas.

Financial Performance:

Overall company/segment revenue for the year 2019, 2018, and 2017 is provided in the sub title “Financial Performance” (public listed companies) along with the analysis and explanation of the increase or decrease in the same due to factors such as mergers & acquisition, profit or loss in any strategic business unit (SBUs) and others.

Product Benchmarking:

Product benchmarking comprises the comprehensive list of products pertaining to the respective market along with the application and key features.

Strategic Initiatives:

Insights pertaining to the new product launch, strategic collaboration, mergers and acquisition, regulatory approval, and other developments by the company in market are covered under strategic initiatives section.

