Automotive TCU Market Forecast to 2027 –Bosch, Continental, Delphi Automotive, Denso Corporation, General Motors Company, Hitachi Automotive System, Magna International, Magneti Marelli SpA, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

A transmission control unit (TCU) is an electronic device, which supports the automatic transmission of a vehicle to work more reliably and efficiently. Several factors are answerable for the beneficial growth of the AT application segment – one of the key factors being a rise in demand from people for luxury vehicles. Also, Customers switching to automatic transmission systems also have positive impact on automotive TCU market . Short product life cycle is challenge for global automotive TCU market . Development of auto-shift manual transmission system with adaptive transmission control are some future trends that will provide a positive impact on automotive TCU market .

MARKET DYNAMICS

Currently, DCT is the most costly technology among other technologies, but regarding riding quality, it is known to be the best. According to the market forecast presented in this report, the DCT segment will experience remarkable growth in the coming years due to aspects such as an increase in the production of high speed DCTs for passenger cars and commercial vehicles, and also small size passenger cars.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Automotive TCU market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of automotive TCU with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of automotive TCU with detailed market segmentation by type, and application. The global automotive TCU market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the automotive TCU market and offers key trends and opportunities in automotive market.

The report also includes the profiles of automotive TCU market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Bosch

Continental

Delphi Automotive

Denso Corporation

General Motors Company

Hitachi Automotive System

Magna International

Magneti Marelli SpA

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

ZF Friedrichshafen

Global Automotive TCU Market: Applications and Types

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Types (AT (Automatic Transmission), CVT (Continuous Variable Transmission), DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission)); Application (Passenger Car, LCV (Light Commercial Vehicle), HCV (Heavy Commercial Vehicle)) and Geography

The structure of the Automotive TCU Market report can be categorized into following sections:

Company Overview:

Company overview provides the information about location of the company where it is headquartered along with the established year, employee strength as of 2017, regions where the company is operating and the key business areas.

Financial Performance:

Overall company/segment revenue for the year 2019, 2018, and 2017 is provided in the sub title “Financial Performance” (public listed companies) along with the analysis and explanation of the increase or decrease in the same due to factors such as mergers & acquisition, profit or loss in any strategic business unit (SBUs) and others.

Product Benchmarking:

Product benchmarking comprises the comprehensive list of products pertaining to the respective market along with the application and key features.

Strategic Initiatives:

Insights pertaining to the new product launch, strategic collaboration, mergers and acquisition, regulatory approval, and other developments by the company in market are covered under strategic initiatives section.

