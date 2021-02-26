Automated E-mail Marketing Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Top Companies IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Moosend, Market Growth, Sales, Trends, Service, Forecast To 2027

Global Automated E-mail Marketing Market is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period 2021-2027.The report includes the latest coverage of the impact of COVID-19 on the Automated E-mail Marketing Market. The growing digital marketing strategy of sending emails to prospects and customers is one of the key factors driving the requirement for Automated E-mail marketing. The integration of automated e-mail marketing software, one can set up the email which can be sent to many people constantly to meet the trigger as defined, is creating lucrative opportunities for the Automated E-mail marketing market in the forecast period.Global Automated E-mail Marketing Market is expected to develop at a substantial CAGR in the coming years. The report also encloses the crucial aspects connected with the recent events such as new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, and alliances. It proclaims the addition of another new dimension to this industry explaining the performance of the major players. The market has also been segmented on the basis of the provincial players, out of which some are well established while some have newly entered the global market. These players have demonstrated activities such as research and development, striving to bring in new products and services that can effectively compete the other established players.

Top Profiling Key Players:

1. Bitrix24

2. EngageBay

3. Epsilon

4. IBM Corporation

5. Microsoft Corporation

6. Moosend

7. Omnisend

8. Oracle Corporation (Responsys Inc.)

9. SendX

10. Zoho Corporation

Automated E-mail Marketing Market report provides an in-depth assessment of growth and other aspects of the market in key countries such as the United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Russia and the United States Italy, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia. The Automated E-mail Marketing Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media, and telecommunication with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Automated E-mail Marketing market with detailed market segmentation by deployment, organization size and geography. This report also studies the global Automated E-mail Marketing Market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Market Dynamics:

The growing adoption of cloud computing and automated e-mail marketing is driving the growth of the Automated E-mail marketing market. However, the lack of awareness among end-users may restrain the growth of the automated E-mail marketing market. Furthermore, the growing usage of social media is anticipated to create market opportunities for the Automated E-mail marketing market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

The global Automated E-mail marketing market is segmented on the basis of component, enterprise size, end use industry, and deployment. Based on components the market is fragmented into software and service. On the basis of deployment type the market is fragmented into on-premises and cloud. Based on enterprise size the market is segmented into SMEs and large enterprises. Similarly, based on end use industry the market is segmented retail/e-commerce, IT and telecommunication. Print/publishing, BFSI, and others.

Table Of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Automated E-mail Marketing Market Landscape

5. Automated E-mail Marketing Market – Key Market Dynamics

6. Automated E-mail Marketing Market – Global Market Analysis

7. Automated E-mail Marketing Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Deployment

8. Automated E-mail Marketing Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Enterprise Size

9. Automated E-mail Marketing Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis

10. Industry Landscape

11. Automated E-mail Marketing Market, Key Company Profiles

12. Appendix

Finally, all aspects of the Automated E-mail Marketing Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the Global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

