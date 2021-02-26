New Release: Global Mobile Application Market Is Expected to Reach ~US$ 717 Bn by 2030 From US$ 113.8 Bn in 2020, Expanding at A CAGR Of ~20% From 2020 To 2030

The Report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is a latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. Mobile Application Market Report is an objective and in-depth study of the current state aimed at the major drivers, market strategies, and key player’s growth. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, New product launch, Product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a universal and local scale.

Some of the key players operating in this market include: Amazon.com, Inc.,Apple, Inc.,Broadcom Inc. (CA Technologies),China Mobile Ltd.,Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation,Gameloft SE,Google LLC,Hewlett Packard Enterprise,Intellectsoft LLC,IBM Corporation,Microsoft Corporation,Nokia Corporation,QBurst,Softeq Development Corporation,Sourcebits, Inc.,Verbat Technologies,WillowTree Apps, Inc, ,Y Media Labs, Inc.

Impact of COVID-19 on Mobile Application Market

The latest study indicates that the Global Mobile Application Market is expected to register a lucrative annual growth rate during the predicted time period.

Regions Covered in the Global Ground Mobile Application Market:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)a

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Market Size:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2020-2026

Mobile Application Market: Overview

The global mobile application market is expected to reach ~US$ 717 Bn by 2030 from US$ 113.8 Bn in 2020, expanding at a CAGR of ~20% from 2020 to 2030

The global mobile application market is currently driven by rise in adoption rate of Android smartphones and its superior compatibility with apps

The mobile application market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing penetration of smartphones and Internet in the region. In APAC, advancement in networking and availability of low cost mobile data usage packs is expected to propel the mobile application market during the forecast period.

China is the most attractive market in Asia Pacific. The incremental opportunity is significantly higher for China, as it accounts for a dominant share of the mobile application market in the region

Mobile Application Market: Company Profile Snapshot

Appster: Incorporated in 2011, Appster is a Melbourne, Australia based mobile application developer company. Appster develops and designs mobile, web, and wearable applications for enterprises. The company develops apps for end users such as social media, location, FinTech, crypto currency, education, games, and transport by using Big Data & analytics technology.

Blackberry Limited: BlackBerry Limited is an expert in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile applications across the globe. The company provides platforms, applications, and solutions for access to email, phone, SMS messaging, Internet, and Intranet-based applications.

Points Covered in the Report

The points that are discussed within the report are the major market players that are involved in the market such as market players, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors and etc.

The complete profile of the companies is mentioned. And the capacity, production, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, sales volume, sales revenue, consumption, growth rate, import, export, supply, future strategies, and the technological developments that they are making are also included within the report.

The growth factors of the market are discussed in detail wherein the different end users of the market are explained in detail.

Data and information by market player, by region, by type, by application and etc., and custom research can be added according to specific requirements.

The report contains the SWOT analysis of the market.

