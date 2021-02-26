Video Capture Card Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide: Market Dynamics and Trends, Efficiencies Forecast 2025

The Report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is a latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. Video Capture Card Market Report is an objective and in-depth study of the current state aimed at the major drivers, market strategies, and key player’s growth. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, New product launch, Product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a universal and local scale.

Some of the key players operating in this market include: AVerMedia Technologies, Inc.,YUAN High-Tech Development Co., Ltd.,Elgato (Corsair),Nanjing Magewell Electronics Co., Ltd.,Matrox Video, Blackmagic Design Pty. Ltd.,ADLINK Technology Inc.,AJA Video Systems, Inc.,Datapath Limited,EURESYS S.A.,SINTRON Technology Corp., etc.

Video Capture Card Market: Overview

According to Transparency Market Research’s latest research report on the global video capture card market for the historical period 2018–2019 and the forecast period 2020–2030, usage of video capture cards at corporates, educational institutes, and by professional gamers, and evolution of the e-Commerce industry are factors expected to boost the global video capture card market during the forecast period

In terms of revenue, the global video capture card market is estimated to reach value of US$ 1 Bn by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of ~6% during the forecast period

Regions Covered in the Global Ground Video Capture Card Market:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)a

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Market Size:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2020-2026

Video Capture Card Market: Key Developments

Key providers of video capture cards such as AVerMedia Technologies, Inc., YUAN High-Tech Development Co., Ltd., Elgato (Corsair), Nanjing Magewell Electronics Co., Ltd., and Matrox Video, etc., are focusing on technological advancements and expansion of product portfolio to attract more customers. Some other key developments in the global video capture card market are highlighted below:

In July 2020, Magewell Introduced 4K M.2 Capture Card with Quad-Link, 3G-SDI Connectivity. The Eco Capture cards offer system integrators and OEM developers high-performance video capture with low power consumption in a space efficient form factor.

In July 2020, BlackmagicDesign announced UltraStudio Monitor 3G and UltraStudio Recorder 3G, two new capture and playback solutions featuring 3G-SDI and HDMI connections plus high speed Thunderbolt 3 technology

In September 2019, Elgato launched HD60 S+, an external video capture card that lets content creators play high-fidelity console games in 4K60 HDR10, while simultaneously streaming or recording gameplay in 1080p60 HDR10

YUAN High-Tech Development Co., Ltd. is investing extensively in research & development activities to expand and upgrade its existing product portfolio, and launch an innovative range of new technology equipped products

