Global Smart Metering Market (Electricity Gas & Water) Research Report 2021 | Sales, Consumer Patterns, In-depth Regional And Country-Level Analysis

Smart meters, enabling two-way communication, provide energy consumption data to both utilities and consumers. These smart meters prove to be the most energy efficient systems which provide accurate energy usage and bills and also eliminate the cost of manual labor force to conduct repeated checks. Smart meters are one of the three key elements of advanced metering infrastructure.
A smart meter is an electronic energy meter that records energy consumption and transmits data to and from the utility company frequently, thereby, allowing direct meter reading and data analysis. These meters have helped in addressing the needs for power grids. Smart meters are broadly of three type’s i.e. smart electricity meters, smart gas meters and smart hot/cold meters.
Get Free Sample PDF (Including Full TOC, Tables And Figures) of Market @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1380393
United States is one of the largest market for smart meters, but most growth potential at present is held by EMEA region because of compulsory government mandates and polies regarding renewable energy. The global spending on smart meters is increasing at a robust rate and the factors responsible for the overall market growth include new housing starts, increased penetration of smart meters, urbanization and economic growth.
The key trends of the market include industry consolidation and increased focus of major companies on research and development (R&D). The market is largely challenged by technology evolution threat and increased competition from Chinese peers.
The report offers an in-depth analysis of the “Global Smart Metering Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2017-2021)”. Major companies that have been covered in the report include Landis+Gyr Group, Itron, Inc., Sensus (Xylem), Silver Spring Networks.
Get Complete Report With TOC With Tables and Figures @ https://www.researchmoz.us/global-smart-metering-market-electricity-gas-water-industry-analysis-outlook-20172021-report.html
Table of Content
1. Market Overview
1.1 Advance Metering Infrastructure
1.2 Smart Meter
2. Global Market Analysis
2.1 Global Smart Meter Market by Value
2.2 Global Smart Meter Market Forecast by Value
2.3 Global Smart Meter Market by Type
2.4 Global Smart Meter Market Forecast by Type
2.5 Global Smart Electricity Meter Market
2.5.1 Global Smart Electricity Meter Market Forecast by Value
2.5.2 Global Smart Electricity Meter Market by Region
2.5.3 Global Smart Electricity Meter Market Forecast by Region
2.6 Global Smart Gas Meter Market
2.6.1 Global Smart Gas Meter Market Forecast by Value
2.6.2 Global Smart Gas Meter Market by Region
2.6.3 Global Smart Gas Meter Market Forecast by Region
2.7 Global Smart Hot/Cold Meter Market
2.7.1 Global Smart Hot/Cold Meter Market Forecast by Value
2.8 Global Smart Meters Investment Value
2.9 Global Smart Meters Investment Value Forecast
2.10 Global Smart Meters Investment Share by Region
2.11 Global Smart Meters Investment Share Forecast by Region
3. Regional Market Analysis
3.1 The Americas
3.1.1 America’s Smart Electricity Meter Market Forecast by Value
3.1.2 The America’s Smart Gas Meter Market Forecast by Value
3.1.3 America’s Investment on Smart Meters Forecast
3.1.4 America’s Investment on Smart Meter Forecast by Region
3.2 EMEA
3.2.1 EMEA’s Smart Electricity Meter Market Forecast by Value
3.2.2 EMEA’s Smart Gas Meter Market Forecast by Value
3.2.3 EMEA’s Investment on Smart Meters Forecast
3.2.4 EMEA’s Investment on Smart Meters Forecast by Region
3.3 APAC
3.3.1 APAC’s Smart Electricity Meter Market Forecast by Value
3.3.2 APAC’s Smart Gas Meter Market Forecast by Value
3.3.3 APAC’s Investment on Smart Meters Forecast
3.3.4 APAC’s Investment on Smart Meters Forecast by Region
Make Pre-Purchase Enquiry for Discount or Get Customized Report @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=D&repid=1380393
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.1.1 Government Regulation and Policies
4.1.2 New Housing Starts
4.1.3 Increased Penetration of Smart Meters
4.1.4 Increasing Urbanization
4.1.5 Economic Growth
4.1.6 Aging Infrastructure and Resiliency
4.2 Trends & Opportunities
4.2.1 Industry Consolidation
4.2.2 Increased Focus on R&D
4.2.3 High Growth Prospects in Emerging Economies
4.3 Challenges and Issues
4.3.1 Technology Evolution Threat
4.3.2 Threat of Increased Competition
5. Competitive Landscape
5.1 Global Meter Market
5.1.1 Global Meter Market Share by Company
5.1.2 Global Electricity Meter Market Share by Company
5.1.3 Global Gas Meter Market Share by Company
5.2 Global Smart Meters Market
5.2.1 Global Smart Electricity Meters Market Share by Company
5.3 Americas Smart Meter Market
5.3.1 North America’s Smart Electricity Meter Market Share
5.4 EMEA Smart Meter Market
5.4.1 EMEA’s Smart Electricity Meter Market Share
6. Company Profiles
6.1 Landis+Gyr Group
6.1.1 Business Overview
6.1.2 Financial Overview
6.1.3 Business Strategies
6.2 Itron, Inc.
6.2.1 Business Overview
6.2.2 Financial Overview
6.2.3 Business Strategies
6.3 Sensus (Xylem)
6.3.1 Business Overview
6.3.2 Financial Overview
6.3.3 Business Strategies
6.4 Silver Spring Networks
6.4.1 Business Overview
6.4.2 Financial Overview
6.4.3 Business Strategies
Continue.,…
Make Pre-Purchase Enquiry or to Get Customized Report @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1380393
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.
Why choose us?
Researchmoz efficiently delivers strategic reports aiming to serve our customers with everything they require. All our business intelligence solutions that we provide or offer through third parties help them achieve this end. Our seasoned analysts sometimes double as consultants to provide analytics-driven insights, and help you move ahead of your competitors. The expertise that tens of thousands of reports contain strive to offer tailor-made solutions to meet your emerging needs. The analytics-driven insights benefit not only C-suite fraternity but also those working at front end. We help decipher the trends and proclivities of people to help companies understand their clients.
Top Trending Reports:
- https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/youth-team-league-and-tournament-sports-market-gaining-revolution-in-eyes-of-global-exposure-2021-02-08?tesla=y
- https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-hemostasis-and-tissue-sealing-agents-market-to-reach-us-103-bn-by-2027-advanced-medical-solutions-group-plc-baxter-cohera-medical-inc-cryolife-inc-2021-02-08?tesla=y
- https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/e-cigarette-market-opportunity-for-business-development-by-region-2027-2021-02-08?tesla=y
- https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/top-trends-driving-the-future-of-healthcare-chatbots-market-latest-trade-trends-trades-supply-demand-prospects-by-2027-2021-02-08?tesla=y
About ResearchMoz:
Researchmoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We help enterprises of all sizes and from wide range of Industries Bridge the gap between success and failure, mainly through insights and analytics solutions offered in our reports. Researchmoz has a dedicated team to identify the most prominent aspects of business landscape and develop a framework in including them in the ongoing reports. All our business intelligence solutions that we provide or offer through third parties help them achieve this end. Our seasoned analysts sometimes double as consultants to provide analytics-driven insights, and help you move ahead of your competitors. The expertise that tens of thousands of reports contain strive to offer tailor-made solutions to meet your emerging needs. We help decipher the trends and proclivities of people to help companies understand their clients.
For More Information Kindly Contact:
ResearchMoz
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948
Email: [email protected]
Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/1TBmnVG
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/researchmoz
Media Release: https://www.researchmoz.us/pressrelease
Browse More Reports Visit @ http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/