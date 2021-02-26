Food Traceability Market Development Activity Ahead – This Could be Huge | Cognex, Honeywell, Mass Group, Picarro

Food Traceability is the ability to track any food through any stages of production, processing, and distribution. It enables corrective actions such as a product recall to be implemented quickly and effectively when something goes wrong. When a potential food safety problem is recognized, whether by a food business or a government agency, an effective traceability system can help isolate and inhibit contaminated products from reaching consumers. It allows food businesses to target the products affected by food safety issues, minimizing disruption to trade and any potential public health risks. It is important for all food businesses including retailers as well as importers to be able to trace products.

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title Food Traceability Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Food Traceability market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Food Traceability Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.

Major Players in This Report Include,

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (United States),C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (United States) ,Cognex Corporation (United States),Honeywell International, Inc. (United States),SGS SA (Switzerland),Bar Code Integrators, Inc. (United States),Carlisle Technology Inc. (Canada),Mass Group Inc. (United States),Merit-Trax Technologies Inc. (Canada) ,Picarro Inc. (United States)

What’s Trending in Market:

The Use of Blockchain & IoT in Food Traceability

Challenges:

Lack of Tracking Records

Overlapping and Conflicting Demands

Weak Technical Systems

Restraints:

Associated Cost

Lack of Stringent Laws in Developing Nations

Varying Needs for Different Products

Privacy Issues for Data Sharing

Coequal Participation of Stakeholders

Market Growth Drivers:

Traces Contamination and Assists Product Recalls

Legislative Frameworks

Certifications and Standardizations

Competitive Edge and Brand Loyalty

Information Flow Upstream & Downstream Of Supply Chain

The Global Food Traceability Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Meat & Livestock, Fresh Produce & Seeds, Dairy, Beverages, Fisheries, Others), Equipment (PDA with GPS, Thermal Printers, 2D & 1D Scanners, Tags & Labels, Sensors, Others), Technology (RFID/RTLS, GPS, Barcode, Infrared, Biometrics), End User (Food Manufacturers, Warehouse/Pack Farms, Food Retailers, Defense & Security Departments, Other Government Departments, Others)

Food Traceability the manufacturing cost structure analysis of the market is based on the core chain structure, engineering process, raw materials and suppliers. The manufacturing plant has been developed for market needs and new technology development. In addition, Food Traceability Market attractiveness according to country, end-user, and other measures is also provided, permitting the reader to gauge the most useful or commercial areas for investments. The study also provides special chapter designed (qualitative) to highlights issues faced by industry players in their production cycle and supply chain. However overall estimates and sizing, various tables and graphs presented in the study gives and impression how big is the impact of COVID.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Food Traceability Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Food Traceability market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Food Traceability Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Food Traceability

Chapter 4: Presenting the Food Traceability Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Food Traceability market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Food Traceability Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Food Traceability Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

