Automation as a Service Market to See Huge Growth by Automation Anywhere, Microsoft, UiPath, Kofax

Cloud-based technologies used for the business process automation refers to automation as a service. Market players in the business process automation are focusing on technological advancement. For instance, Capgemini launched the artificial intelligence integrated intelligent automation platform designed to provide the rapid deployment of automation for the businesses. Moreover, increasing demand from the developing economies owing to growth in IT industry driving the market growth.

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title Automation as a Service Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Automation as a Service market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Automation as a Service Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.

Major Players in This Report Include,

Automation Anywhere, Inc. (United States),Blue Prism Group plc (United Kingdom),International Business Machines Corporation (United States),Microsoft Corporation (United States),UiPath (United States),HCL Technologies Limited (India),Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (United States),Kofax Inc. (United States)

What’s Trending in Market:

Integration of Technologies Such As Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, and Others

Emphasizing On Development of Connected Infrastructure

Challenges:

Lack of Awareness in the Low and Middle Income Group Countries

Restraints:

Risk Associated With Data Security and Privacy

Lack of Skilled Workforce to Adopt New Technology

Market Growth Drivers:

Growing Focus on Business Process Automation

Rising Adoption Cloud Technology

The Global Automation as a Service Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Rule-Based Automation, Knowledge-Based Automation), Organization Size (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises), Industry Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Telecom and IT, Retail and Consumer goods, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Government and Defense, Energy and Utilities, Media and Entertainment, Transportation and Logistics, Others), Deployment Model (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud), Business Function (Information Technology (IT), Sales and Marketing, Operations, Finance, Human Resources (HR)), Component (Solution, Service (Managed Services, Professional Services))

Automation as a Service the manufacturing cost structure analysis of the market is based on the core chain structure, engineering process, raw materials and suppliers. The manufacturing plant has been developed for market needs and new technology development. In addition, Automation as a Service Market attractiveness according to country, end-user, and other measures is also provided, permitting the reader to gauge the most useful or commercial areas for investments. The study also provides special chapter designed (qualitative) to highlights issues faced by industry players in their production cycle and supply chain. However overall estimates and sizing, various tables and graphs presented in the study gives and impression how big is the impact of COVID.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Automation as a Service Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

