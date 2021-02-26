Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market Size, Analytical Overview, Key Players, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends And Forecast to 2027

The Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Friction Stir Welding Equipment market with detailed market segmentation by offering, application and geography. The global Friction Stir Welding Equipment market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Friction Stir Welding Equipment market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Friction Stir Welding Equipment market.

The report also includes the profiles of key Friction Stir Welding Equipment companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Friction stir welding (FSW) is also known as solid-state joining, it is a type of welding process, wherein, the material is not melted for joining of pieces or components. An increase in demand for vehicles across the world has led to the rising adoption of friction stir welding equipment in the automotive industry for aluminum welding. This factor is likely to propel the growth of the friction stir welding equipment market during the forecast period. Furthermore, advancement in welding technology and the rising use of FSR in the railway sector is also positively impacting the friction stir welding equipment market growth.

Top Key Players:-

1. Beijing FSW Technology Co, Ltd.

2. ESAB

3. FOOKE GmbH

4. Gatwick Technologies

5. Hitachi Power Solutions Co.,Ltd

6. KUKA AG

7. Manufacturing Technology, Inc.

8. Mazak Corporation

9. Norsk Hydro ASA

10. PaR Systems

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Friction Stir Welding Equipment market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Friction Stir Welding Equipment market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

