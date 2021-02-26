COVID-19 Impact On Rice Market Report Covers Detailed Industry Scope, Future Market Size Scenario and Outlook to 2026

“ Rice is the seed of the grass species Oryza sativa (Asian rice) or Oryza glaberrima (African rice). As a cereal grain, it is the most widely consumed staple food for a large part of the world’s human population., The Rice market revenue was xx.xx Million USD in 2019, and will reach xx.xx Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of x.x% during 2020-2025.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Rice industry. , Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain. , In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Rice market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Fill-in for Contact Form for Tailor-made List

Download PDF Sample of Rice Market report @ https://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/1652667

Key players in the global Rice market covered in Chapter 12:, Thanasan Group, Kohinoor, Ltd, Daawat, ADM Rice, Ake Rice Mill Co., Alobha, KRBL Ltd, Capital Rice Group, Lal Qilla, Lakshmi Group, REI Agro Ltd, American Rice, Gulf Rice Milling, Kohinoor Foods Ltd, Asia Golden Rice, Inc

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Rice market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:, Long Grain Rice, Medium Grain Rice, Others

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Rice market from 2015 to 2025 covers:, Household, Food Services & Restaurants, Food Manufacturing Use, Others (Feed)

[email protected] https://www.arcognizance.com/discount/1652667

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:, North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14), United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14), Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others, Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14), China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Southeast Asia, Others, Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14), Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Others, South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14), Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Others, Regional scope can be customized

Years considered for this report:, Historical Years: 2015-2019, Base Year: 2019, Estimated Year: 2020, Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Some Point of Table of Content:

Chapter One: Rice Introduction and Market Overview

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter Four: Global Rice Market, by Type

Chapter Five: Rice Market, by Application

[email protected]https://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/1652667

Chapter Six: Global Rice Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Seven: North America Rice Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Eight: Europe Rice Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Nine: Asia Pacific Rice Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Ten: Middle East and Africa Rice Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Eleven: South America Rice Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Twelve: Competitive Landscape

12.1 Thanasan Group

12.1.1 Thanasan Group Basic Information

12.1.2 Rice Product Introduction

12.1.3 Thanasan Group Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 Kohinoor

12.2.1 Kohinoor Basic Information

12.2.2 Rice Product Introduction

12.2.3 Kohinoor Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 Ltd

12.3.1 Ltd Basic Information

12.3.2 Rice Product Introduction

12.3.3 Ltd Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 Daawat

12.4.1 Daawat Basic Information

12.4.2 Rice Product Introduction

12.4.3 Daawat Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.5 ADM Rice

12.5.1 ADM Rice Basic Information

12.5.2 Rice Product Introduction

12.5.3 ADM Rice Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.6 Ake Rice Mill Co.

12.6.1 Ake Rice Mill Co. Basic Information

12.6.2 Rice Product Introduction

12.6.3 Ake Rice Mill Co. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.7 Alobha

12.7.1 Alobha Basic Information

12.7.2 Rice Product Introduction

12.7.3 Alobha Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.8 KRBL Ltd

12.8.1 KRBL Ltd Basic Information

12.8.2 Rice Product Introduction

12.8.3 KRBL Ltd Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.9 Capital Rice Group

12.9.1 Capital Rice Group Basic Information

12.9.2 Rice Product Introduction

12.9.3 Capital Rice Group Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.10 Lal Qilla

12.10.1 Lal Qilla Basic Information

12.10.2 Rice Product Introduction

12.10.3 Lal Qilla Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.11 Lakshmi Group

12.11.1 Lakshmi Group Basic Information

12.11.2 Rice Product Introduction

12.11.3 Lakshmi Group Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.12 REI Agro Ltd

12.12.1 REI Agro Ltd Basic Information

12.12.2 Rice Product Introduction

12.12.3 REI Agro Ltd Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.13 American Rice

12.13.1 American Rice Basic Information

12.13.2 Rice Product Introduction

12.13.3 American Rice Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.14 Gulf Rice Milling

12.14.1 Gulf Rice Milling Basic Information

12.14.2 Rice Product Introduction

12.14.3 Gulf Rice Milling Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.15 Kohinoor Foods Ltd

12.15.1 Kohinoor Foods Ltd Basic Information

12.15.2 Rice Product Introduction

12.15.3 Kohinoor Foods Ltd Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.16 Asia Golden Rice

12.16.1 Asia Golden Rice Basic Information

12.16.2 Rice Product Introduction

12.16.3 Asia Golden Rice Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.17 Inc

12.17.1 Inc Basic Information

12.17.2 Rice Product Introduction

12.17.3 Inc Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Chapter Thirteen: Industry Outlook continue…

List of tables

List of Tables and Figures

Figure Product Picture of Rice

Table Product Specification of Rice

Table Rice Key Market Segments

Table Key Players Rice Covered

Figure Global Rice Market Size, 2015 – 2025

Table Different Types of Rice

Figure Global Rice Value ($) Segment by Type from 2015-2020

Figure Global Rice Market Share by Types in 2019

Table Different Applications of Rice

Figure Global Rice Value ($) Segment by Applications from 2015-2020

Figure Global Rice Market Share by Applications in 2019

Figure Global Rice Market Share by Regions in 2019

Figure North America Rice Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Europe Rice Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Asia Pacific Rice Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Middle East and Africa Rice Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure South America Rice Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Table Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

Figure Global COVID-19 Status

Figure COVID-19 Comparison of Major Countries

Figure Industry Chain Analysis of Rice

Table Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Rice with Contact Information

Table Major Players Headquarters, and Service Area of Rice

Figure Major Players Production Value Market Share of Rice in 2019

Table Major Players Rice Product Types in 2019

Figure Production Process of Rice

Figure Manufacturing Cost Structure of Rice

Figure Channel Status of Rice

Table Major Distributors of Rice with Contact Information

Table Major Downstream Buyers of Rice with Contact Information

Table Global Rice Value ($) by Type (2015-2020)

Table Global Rice Value Share by Type (2015-2020)

Figure Global Rice Value Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table Global Rice Production by Type (2015-2020)

Table Global Rice Production Share by Type (2015-2020)

Figure Global Rice Production Share by Type (2015-2020)

Figure Global Rice Value ($) and Growth Rate of Long Grain Rice (2015-2020)

Figure Global Rice Value ($) and Growth Rate of Medium Grain Rice (2015-2020)

Figure Global Rice Value ($) and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

Figure Global Rice Price by Type (2015-2020)

Figure Downstream Market Overview

Table Global Rice Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

Table Global Rice Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Figure Global Rice Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Figure Global Rice Consumption and Growth Rate of Household (2015-2020)

Figure Global Rice Consumption and Growth Rate of Food Services & Restaurants (2015-2020)

Figure Global Rice Consumption and Growth Rate of Food Manufacturing Use (2015-2020)

Figure Global Rice Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (Feed) (2015-2020)

Figure Global Rice Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Global Rice Revenue (M USD) and Growth (2015-2020)

Table Global Rice Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Rice Sales Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Rice Revenue (M USD) by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Rice Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Rice Revenue Market Share by Regions in 2015

Table Global Rice Revenue Market Share by Regions in 2019

Figure North America Rice Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Europe Rice Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Asia-Pacific Rice Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Middle East and Africa Rice Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure South America Rice Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure North America COVID-19 Status

Figure North America COVID-19 Confirmed Cases Major Distribution

Figure North America Rice Revenue (M USD) and Growth (2015-2020)

Table North America Rice Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

Table North America Rice Sales Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table North America Rice Revenue (M USD) by Countries (2015-2020)

Table North America Rice Revenue Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Figure United States Rice Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Canada Rice Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Mexico Rice Sales and Growth (2015-2020)

Figure Europe COVID-19 Status

Figure Europe COVID-19 Confirmed Cases Major Distribution

Figure Europe Rice Revenue (M USD) and Growth (2015-2020)

Table Europe Rice Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

Table Europe Rice Sales Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table Europe Rice Revenue (M USD) by Countries (2015-2020)

Table Europe Rice Revenue Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Figure Germany Rice Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure UK Rice Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure France Rice Sales and Growth (2015-2020)

Figure Italy Rice Sales and Growth (2015-2020)

Figure Spain Rice Sales and Growth (2015-2020)

Figure Russia Rice Sales and Growth (2015-2020)

Figure Asia Pacific COVID-19 Status

Figure Asia Pacific Rice Revenue (M USD) and Growth (2015-2020)

Table Asia Pacific Rice Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

Table Asia Pacific Rice Sales Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table Asia Pacific Rice Revenue (M USD) by Countries (2015-2020)

Table Asia Pacific Rice Revenue Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Figure China Rice Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Japan Rice Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure South Korea Rice Sales and Growth (2015-2020)

Figure India Rice Sales and Growth (2015-2020)

Figure Southeast Asia Rice Sales and Growth (2015-2020)

Figure Australia Rice Sales and Growth (2015-2020)

Figure Middle East Rice Revenue (M USD) and Growth (2015-2020)continue…

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

About Us:

Analytical Research Cognizance (ARC) is a trusted hub for research reports that critically renders accurate and statistical data for your business growth. Our extensive database of examined market reports places us amongst the best industry report firms. Our professionally equipped team further strengthens ARC’s potential.

ARC works with the mission of creating a platform where marketers can have access to informative, latest and well researched reports. To achieve this aim our experts tactically scrutinize every report that comes under their eye.

Contact Us:

Ranjeet Dengale

Director Sales

Analytical Research Cognizance

+1 (646) 403-4695, +91 90967 44448

Email: [email protected]

NOTE: Our report does take into account the impact of coronavirus pandemic and dedicates qualitative as well as quantitative sections of information within the report that emphasizes the impact of COVID-19.

As this pandemic is ongoing and leading to dynamic shifts in stocks and businesses worldwide, we take into account the current condition and forecast the market data taking into consideration the micro and macroeconomic factors that will be affected by the pandemic.”