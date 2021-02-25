Global SCADA Market Research Report by Regional Outlook, Trend, Share, Size, Application, Growth and Forecast to 2027

SCADA market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 7.60% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. SCADA refers to Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition. It is a control system architecture that uses networked data communications, computers and graphical user interface for superior level of processing for supervisory management. It can monitor, gather and process the real time data which is required by the organizations to maintain efficiency and make smarter decisions. These systems were first used in 1960s.

SCADA Market are taken from trustworthy sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the market experts. Some of the key players profiled in the study are TOSHIBA CORPORATION, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Azbil Corporation, ELYNX TECHNOLOGIES LLC, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories Inc., Inductive Automation LLC, Valmet, Enbase LLC, Ing. Punzenberger COPA-DATA GmbH among others.

Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study are ABB, Schneider Electric, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Capula Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Rockwell Automation Inc., Siemens, OMRON corporation, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Progea srl, Willowglen Systems,

Research Methodology

This research study involves the extensive usage of secondary sources, directories, and databases (such as Hoovers, Bloomberg, Business week, Factiva, and OneSource) to identify and collect information useful for this technical, market-oriented, and commercial study of the global SCADA market. In-depth interviews were conducted with various primary respondents, which include key industry participants, subject-matter experts (SMEs), C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, and assess future market prospects. The following figure shows the market research methodology applied in making this report on the global SCADA market.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Geography:

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

Middle East and Africa

By Component

Human-Machine Interface

Remote Terminal Unit

Programmable Logic Controller

Communication System Wired Communication System Wireless Communication System

Others

By Architecture

Hardware

Software

Services

By Deployment Type

On-Premises

Cloud

By Industry

Oil and Gas

Power

Water and Wastewater

Transportation Traffic signals Mass Transit Systems and Railway Traction Systems

Telecommunications

Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals

Manufacturing

Food and Beverages

Others

Global SCADA Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

The surge in the use of software platforms such as Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence for digital transformations is propelling the growth of the market

The high demand for industrial mobility solutions to efficiently manage process industries is boosting the growth of the market

The increased adoption of industry 4.0 in process industry is driving the growth of the market

The high importance of infrastructural development in terms of smart cities and transportation is contributing to the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

The fluctuations in the oil prices creates an adverse impact on investment in critical infrastructure which hinders the growth of the market

The high capital requirement for installation and maintenance of SCADA systems is hampering the growth of the market

