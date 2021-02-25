Healthcare News: Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market 2020 Global Outlook, Research, Trends and Forecast to 2027

Healthcare supply chain management market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 3.78 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.05% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Rising awareness amongst the people regarding the advantages of supply chain management which will enhance the growth of the market.

Increasing demand of cloud based solutions, prevalence of funds from organisations, rising pressure on healthcare providers to enhance operational efficiency, growing number of unique device identification (UDI) initiative by the FDA, increasing drug counterfeiting in the pharmaceutical industry are some of the factors which will likely to accelerate the growth of the healthcare supply chain management market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, prevalence of mobile based solutions along with adoption of artificial intelligence and analytics along with block chain management which will further boost various opportunities that will lead to the growth of the healthcare supply chain management market in the above mentioned forecast period.

This healthcare supply chain management market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on healthcare supply chain management market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Leading Key Players:

The major players covered in the healthcare supply chain management market report are Oracle, SAP SE, Infor., McKesson Corporation, Tecsys Inc., Global Healthcare Exchange, LLC., Cardinal Health., Epicor Software Corporation, LLamasoft Inc., Manhattan Associates., Blue Yonder Group, Inc., Cerner Corporation., Jump Technologies, Inc., Logi-Tag Systems, Picis Clinical Solutions, Inc, Premier, HYBRENT, INC, Arvato Supply Chain Solutions SE among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Healthcare supply chain management market is segmented on the basis of models, functions, delivery mode, component and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on models, healthcare supply chain management market is segmented into make-to-stock model, build-to-order, continuous replenishment model, and chain assembly, other.

On the basis of functions, healthcare supply chain management market is segmented into forecasting and planning, inventory management and procurement, internal logistics and operations, warehousing and distribution, reverse and extended logistics, and other.

Based on delivery mode, healthcare supply chain management market is segmented into on-premise, web-based, and cloud.

Healthcare supply chain management market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to healthcare supply chain management market.

