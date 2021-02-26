Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size, Current and Future Trend 2021-2027 | Comprehensive Report by Reports Globe

Fort Collins, Colorado: Reports Globe offers comprehensive research and analysis based on the Enhanced Oil Recovery Market research report, growth trends, and competitive analysis 2021-2027. Analysts used primary and secondary research techniques to determine the market path. The data includes historical and projected values ??for a full understanding. The researchers and analysts who produced the report used advanced research methodology and reliable primary and secondary sources of market information and data. It’s a phenomenal compendium of key research that explores the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographic expansion, and income, production, and consumption growth in the Enhanced Oil Recovery market. Players can use the precise market data and numbers, along with the statistical data presented in the report, to understand the current and future growth of the Enhanced Oil Recovery market. The report provides an in-depth assessment of the dynamics of key markets, competitive landscape, segments, and regions to provide readers with a better understanding of the Enhanced Oil Recovery market.

The global enhanced oil recovery (EOR) market is currently witnessing robust growth. Enhanced oil recovery (EOR), also known as tertiary recovery, refers to the process through which otherwise immobile residual oil is mobilized either physically, chemically or thermally. As primary and secondary oil recovery methods can leave up to 75% of the oil in the reservoir, oil extracting companies have started relying on EOR or tertiary oil recovery methods. Enhanced Oil Recovery market industry is poised to raise USD 94.6 billion by 2026. Enhanced Oil Recovery market is valued USD 55.9 billion in 2018 is anticipated to grow USD 94.6 billion with the compounded annual growth of 6.80% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Basf Se

Halliburton Corporation

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Schlumberger Ltd.

Chevron Phillips Chemical Corporation

Fmc Technologies Inc.

NALCO Company

Praxair Technology, Inc.

Secure Energy Services Inc.