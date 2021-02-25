Portable Power Station Industry- Exclusive Market Research Report | Growth Prospects, Competitive Landscape and Business Opportunities

The Global report titled “Portable Power Station Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report also details the information about the global market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, challenges, opportunities and porter’s forces analysis with respect to these elements. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Portable Power Station Market size is projected to reach USD 474 Million by 2025 from an estimated USD 330 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. This report spread across 175 pages, profiling 20 companies and supported with 143 tables and 30 figures are now available in this research.

Top Companies Profiled in the Portable Power Station Market:

Goal Zero (US)

Jackery (US)

Duracell (US)

Milwaukee Tool (US)

Anker Technology (England)

Indiegogo (US)

EcoFlow (US)

Lion Energy (US)

“By technology type, lithium-ion is expected to dominate the portable power station market.“

The lithium-ion segment is estimated to hold a larger share of the market during the forecast period. The anticipated growth of this segment is attributed to the availability of lithium-ion at affordable prices for portable power station operations in regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

“By capacity type, 500 Wh to 999 Wh segment is expected to dominate the global portable power station market.”

The 500 Wh to 999 Wh segment is expected to be the largest, by capacity type, during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is owing to the rising demand for additional power capacity and charging electronic appliances with high power requirements across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific regions.

“By region, North America is expected to lead the portable power station market, in terms of value.”

North America is the largest market for portable power stations globally, followed by Asia Pacific and Europe. The region is also projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period owing to the increasing use of smart electronics and the rising number of incidences of power outages in countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico.

Competitive Landscape of Portable Power Station Market:

1 Overview

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

2.1 Visionary Leaders

2.2 Innovators

2.3 Emerging Companies

2.4 Dynamic Differentiators

3 Market Share, 2019

4 Competitive Scenario

4.1 New Product Developments

4.2 Investments & Expansions

4.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

4.4 Partnerships

4.5 Covid-19

Research Coverage:

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the portable power station market by operation type, technology type, capacity, application, and region. It also offers detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market. The report provides a comprehensive review of the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

