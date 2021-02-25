Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Industry- Exclusive Market Research Report | Growth Prospects, Competitive Landscape and Business Opportunities

The Global report titled “Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report also details the information about the global market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, challenges, opportunities and porter’s forces analysis with respect to these elements. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market is projected to reach USD 4.8 Billion by 2025 from USD 3.2 Billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in the Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market:

QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Promega Corporation (US)

Agilent Technologies (US)

Bio-Rad Laboratories (US)

Danaher Corporation (US)

GE Healthcare (US)

Illumina Inc. (US)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Takara Bio (Japan)

Zymo Research (US)

New England Biolabs (US)

Norgen Biotek Corp (Canada)

Omega Bio-tek (US)

Genaxxon Bioscience GmbH (Germany)

3B BlackBio Biotech India Limited (India)

Invitek Molecular (Germany)

BioVision (US)

Analytik Jena AG (Germany)

“The instruments segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.”

On the basis of product, the nucleic acid isolation and purification market is segmented into kits, reagents, and instruments. In 2019, kits were the largest product segment in the market. Growth in this market can be attributed to the continuous focus of key market players on developing and launching new and advanced kits.

“By type, the plasmid DNA isolation and purification segment accounted for the largest share of the nucleic acid isolation and purification market in 2019.”

On the basis of type, the global nucleic acid isolation and purification market is segmented into plasmid DNA isolation and purification, total RNA isolation and purification, circulating nucleic acid isolation and purification, genomic DNA isolation and purification, messenger RNA isolation and purification, microRNA isolation and purification, PCR cleanup, and other nucleic acid isolation and purification types.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type (Supply-side): Tier 1 (29%), Tier 2 (37%), and Tier 3 (34%)

By Category (Demand-side): Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies (38%), Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers (30%), and Academic & Government Research Institutes (22%), and Other End Users (10%)

By Designation: C-level (37%), Director-level (23%), and Managers (40%)

By Region: North America (37%), Europe (30%), Asia Pacific (21%), and the RoW (12%)

Competitive Landscape of Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market:

1 Introduction

2 Market Evaluation Framework

3 Revenue Analysis Of Top Market Players

4 Competitive Scenario

4.1 Collaborations & Agreements

4.2 Product Launches & Approvals

4.3 Acquisitions

4.4 Expansions

Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the nucleic acid isolation and purification market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as product, method, type, application, end user, and region. The report also includes the competitive analysis of the key players in this market, along with their company profiles, product & service offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

