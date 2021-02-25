Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) Industry- Exclusive Market Research Report | Growth Prospects, Competitive Landscape and Business Opportunities

The Global report titled “Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report also details the information about the global market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, challenges, opportunities and porter’s forces analysis with respect to these elements. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Distributed Acoustic Sensing Market is estimated to grow from USD 462 Million in 2020 to USD 792 Million by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in the Distributed Acoustic Sensing Market:

Schlumberger (US)

Halliburton (US)

Baker Hughes (US)

OptaSense (UK)

Future Fibre Technologies (Australia)

Fotech Solutions (UK)

Bandweaver (China)

Hifi Engineering (Canada)

Omnisens (Switzerland)

Silixa (UK)

Aragon Photonics (Spain)

Solifos (Switzerland)

Febus Optics (France)

ofs (US)

fibrisTerre (Germany)

Senstar (Canada)

AP Sensing (Germany)

G. Baker Americas (US)

Fibre Completion Services (Canada)

Yokogawa Electric (Japan)

NKT Photonics (Denmark)

Weatherford (US)

Cementys (France)

Fiber SenSys (US)

“Market for DAS systems using multimode fiber to grow at higher CAGR during forecast period”

Multimode fibers are mostly used for distributes temperature sensing (DTS) applications however, they can be used for DAS systems as well. Multimode fibers are utilized in a few specialized down hole operations (such as operations in tight gas wells and hydraulic fracturing operations) in oilfields. Although multimode fibers have a lower range, they can eliminate signal fading.

“Hardware component to hold largest share of DAS market in 2020”

There are two primary hardware components used in a DAS system: optical fiber cable and interrogator unit. The interrogator unit is much more expensive compared to fiber-optic cables if the overall hardware cost is taken into account. DAS systems being used to monitor large distances in thousands of kilometers require the deployment of several interrogator units as well as optical fiber cables to cover such large distances.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1– 40%, Tier 2– 40%, and Tier 3 – 20%

By Designation: C-level Executives– 40%, Directors– 30%, and Others – 30%

By Region: Americas–40%,APAC– 30%, Europe – 20%,and RoW – 10%

Competitive Landscape of Distributed Acoustic Sensing Market:

1 Overview

2 Ranking Of Top 5 Companies

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

3.1 Visionary Leaders

3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

3.3 Innovators

3.4 Emerging Companies

4 Strength Of Product Portfolio (25 Players)

5 Business Strategy Excellence (25 Players)

6 Competitive Situations And Trends

6.1 Partnerships And Collaborations & Joint Ventures

6.2 Contracts And Agreements

6.3 Product Launches

6.4 Expansions

6.5 Acquisitions

Research Coverage:

This research report categorizes the global distributed acoustic sensing (DAS) based on component, fiber type,industry, and geography. The report describes the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the distributed acoustic sensing (DAS) market and forecasts the same till 2025 (including the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market).

