Consent Management Industry- Exclusive Market Research Report | Growth Prospects, Competitive Landscape and Business Opportunities

The Global report titled “Consent Management Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report also details the information about the global market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, challenges, opportunities and porter’s forces analysis with respect to these elements. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Consent Management Market size is projected to grow from USD 317 Million in 2020 to USD 765 Million by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.3% during the forecast period.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Consent Management Market:

OneTrust (OneTrust LLC.)

Quantcast Cookiebot (Cybot A/S)

iubenda (iubenda s.r.l)

Trunomi (Trunomi Ltd.)

TrustArc (TrustArc Inc.)

Crownpeak (Crownpeak Technology Inc.)

Piwik PRO (Piwik PRO Sp. z o.o.)

BigID (BigID Inc.)

CIVIC SAP SE (SAP)

Sourcepoint HIPAAT (HIPAAT International Inc.)

Didomi (DIDOMI)

Osano (Osano Inc.)

Otonomo(Otonomo Technologies Ltd.)

PossibleNOW (PossibleNOW Inc.)

Verizon Mediav Usercentrics (Usercentrics GmbH)

Secure Privacy Rakuten Advertising (Rakuten Inc.)

A robust consent management software manages the entire life cycle, including the collection, storage, and documentation of the consent of users. The software leverages eConsent management engine that identifies data subjects and harmonizes their consent preferences collected through any collection points, such as web, mobile, and over-the-top (OTT) channels.

Cloud-based software offered by consent management providers have the functionalities to manipulate data sets and re-organize them as required for different customers or when regulatory requirements change. The cloud deployment mode is the most preferred deployment mode for securing web and mobile applications and is used by most Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) as it is easy to maintain and upgrade.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Introduction To Covid-19

1.2 Covid-19 Health Assessment

1.3 Covid-19 Economic Assessment

1.3.1 Covid-19 Economic Impact—Scenario Assessment

1.4 Objectives Of The Study

1.5 Market Definition

1.5.1 Inclusions And Exclusions

1.6 Market Scope

1.6.1 Market Segmentation

1.6.2 Regions Covered

1.6.3 Years Considered For The Study

1.7 Currency Considered

1.8 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakup Of Primary Profiles

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Breakup And Data Triangulation

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Market Forecast

2.5 Assumptions For The Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities In The Market

4.2 Consent Management Market In Europe, By Component And Country

4.3 Market In North America, By Component And Country

4.4 Consent Management Market: Major Countries

5 Market Overview And Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Awareness Of Data Compliance Regulations

5.2.1.2 Rising Cyber Attacks, Data Breaches, And The Need For Data Security

5.2.1.3 Increased Demand For Customers To Control Their Consent And Preferences

5.2.1.4 Implementation Of Pbd Enhancing Data Privacy

5.2.2 Opportunities

5.2.2.1 Advancement In Digital Consent Management

5.2.2.2 Additional Revenue Generation For Channel Partners

5.2.2.3 Adoption Of A User Experience (Ux)-Driven Approach

5.2.3 Challenges

5.2.3.1 Changing And Dynamic Regulatory Landscape

5.2.3.2 Presence Of Open Source Consent Management Software Vendors

5.3 Industry Use Cases

5.3.1 Use Case 1: Anthony Nolan Protects Donors’ Most Sensitive Information With Onetrust

5.3.2 Use Case 2: European Clothing Brand Taps Trustarc For Comprehensive Cookie Consent Management In Compliance With Eu Regulations

5.3.3 Use Case 3: Candid Partnered With Piwik Pro To Establish The Gdpr Compliance System

5.4 Impact Of Emerging Technologies

5.4.1 Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning

5.4.2 Big Data And Analytics

5.4.3 Blockchain

5.5 Impact Of Covid-19 On Consent And Privacy Management

…..More

List of Tables:

Table 1 Factor Analysis

Table 2 Consent Management Market Size, By Component, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 3 Software: Market Size, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 4 Services: Market Size, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 5 Services: Market Size, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 6 Professional Services: Market Size, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 7 Professional Services: Market Size, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 8 Consulting Market Size, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 9 Implementation Market Size, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 10 Support And Maintenance Market Size, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 11 Managed Services: Market Size, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 12 Consent Management Market Size, By Touchpoint, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 13 Mobile App: Market Size, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 14 Web App: Market Size, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 15 Consent Management Market Size, By Deployment Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

…and More

