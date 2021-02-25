Peptide Synthesis Market Size and Trends Study Released by Top Publisher at theinsightpartners.com | CEM Corporation, Eli Lilly and Company

Peptides are active and very specific drug substances. The peptides have higher variety of their biological functions, due to which they are used in a broad range of therapeutic areas. Moreover, they are progressively entering drug development paths as potential active pharmaceutical ingredients because of their large chemical space, high specificity, biological activity, relative ease of synthesis, ready availability, and low toxicity. These are used in the treatment of the various diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, respiratory disorders, and others.

The peptide synthesis market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to the factors such as increasing use of peptides in pharmaceutical drugs, increase in research activities and availability of funding for R&D, and development of advanced peptide synthesizers. Moreover, increase in developments in the emerging nations, funds provided by the government bodies offer growth opportunities in the peptide synthesis market.

The “Global Peptide Synthesis Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the biotechnology industry with a focus on the global peptide synthesis market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global peptide synthesis market with detailed market segmentation by product, therapeutic area, end user, and geography. The global peptide synthesis market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the peptide synthesis market.

The global peptide synthesis market is segmented on the basis of product, therapeutic area, and end user. The product segment includes reagents, synthesizer and chromatography. Based on therapeutic area, the peptide synthesis market is segmented as, cardiovascular disorder, cancer, respiratory disorder, metabolic disorder, dermatology and others. Based on end user, the market is classified as, pharmaceutical & biotechnological companies, contract research organizations (CROs), academic & research institutes, and other end users.

Competitive Landscape Peptide Synthesis Market: Merck KGaA, GenScript, Aapptec, Biotage, CEM Corporation, Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical, Sanofi, and AstraZeneca Plc. among others

The report specifically highlights the Peptide Synthesis market share, company profiles, regional outlook, product portfolio, a record of the recent developments, strategic analysis, key players in the market, sales, distribution chain, manufacturing, production, new market entrants as well as existing market players, advertising, brand value, popular products, demand and supply, and other important factors related to the market to help the new entrants understand the market scenario better.

To comprehend global Peptide Synthesis market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

